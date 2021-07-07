Elsa regains hurricane strength 100 miles away from Florida

Elsa regained hurricane strength roughly 100 miles from the west coast of Florida, where it is projected to make landfall Wednesday morning.

The storm reached 75 miles per hour maximum sustained winds, the National Hurricane Center said in its 8 p.m. ET advisory on Tuesday, meaning it reached the lowest end of Category 1 hurricane status.

Even before making landfall, Elsa poses a threat with hurricane-force winds extending 20 miles from its center, and tropical-storm-force winds reaching up to 90 miles from the core.

Heavy rain, flooding, and "life-threatening" storm surge are present dangers, and adverse weather conditions are possible in other states, including Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia later in the week as the storm is expected to swing in that direction, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A variety of warnings are in place across the western coast of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico, and Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded the State of Emergency for Elsa as it approached Tampa Bay on Tuesday, urging residents to prepare and listen to local officials.

"The roads will be dangerous as this storm passes through," DeSantis said. "This is not a time to joyride. You do have hazardous conditions out there."

With the expectation of power outages, the Republican governor also shared tips on generator safety on Twitter.

Elsa strengthened into the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season on Friday before weakening back into a tropical storm.

Among the possible weather conditions resulting from Hurricane Elsa are rainfall up to 15 inches in some isolated areas and tornadoes.

"A few tornadoes are possible through tonight across the Florida Peninsula. The tornado threat will continue on Wednesday across north Florida, southeast Georgia, and the Lowcountry of South Carolina. The tornado threat should shift to the eastern Carolinas and far southeast Virginia on Thursday," the NHC advisory said.

