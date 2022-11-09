Else Nutrition Holdings (TSE:BABY) shareholders are still up 69% over 3 years despite pulling back 14% in the past week

While Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSE:BABY) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 28% in the last quarter. But don't let that distract from the very nice return generated over three years. To wit, the share price did better than an index fund, climbing 69% during that period.

While the stock has fallen 14% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

Because Else Nutrition Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Else Nutrition Holdings shareholders are down 65% for the year, falling short of the market return. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 5.1%, likely weighing on the stock. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 19% per year over three years. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Else Nutrition Holdings (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

