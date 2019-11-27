Elsevier Acquires 3D4Medical, Creator of World-leading 3D Anatomy Technology

3D4Medical joins Elsevier's well-established and trusted health education offerings







DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, a global information analytics business specializing in science and health, and part of RELX, has acquired 3D4Medical, the global anatomy education company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. 3D4Medical created Complete Anatomy, the world's most advanced 3D anatomy platform, revolutionizing how students, educators, health professionals and patients understand and interact with anatomy. With outstanding technology and design that pushes the boundaries of how people learn using advanced 3D visualization tools, Complete Anatomy has garnered more than a million registered users at more than 300 of the world's top universities.

"When we started 3D4Medical, we wanted to disrupt the way anatomy was taught and learned," said John Moore, Founder of 3D4Medical. "Our advanced and proprietary technology and content are available on the devices used by a new generation of students. Together with Elsevier, a global leader in medical content, we look forward to this new and exciting chapter."





3D4Medical's Complete Anatomy has won an Apple Design & Innovation Award and was selected as the "Best of the Year" on multiple occasions on Apple's App Store, also reaching the top spot in the Microsoft Store. 3D4Medical has also been a winner of the US-Ireland Research Innovation Awards.

Elsevier is a global leader in anatomy education and content, with world leading brands including Netter's Atlas of Human Anatomy, Gray's Anatomy, Sobotta Atlas of Human Anatomy and McMinn & Abrahams' Clinical Atlas of Human Anatomy. More than 30 percent of medical doctors learn anatomy from these brands. This acquisition brings a world class 3D technology platform to complement these brands and will further strengthen Elsevier's health education offerings, improving learning outcomes for health students and professionals.

"We are looking forward to accelerating our medical education offerings with the addition of 3D4Medical," said Jan Herzhoff, Managing Director, Health Education, Elsevier. "With 3D4Medical's advanced technology and brilliant content, we hope to bring this 3D anatomy platform to more learners, educators and professionals. We see 3D4Medical as a perfect extension of our ClinicalKey and ClinicalKey for Students platforms. We are pleased to welcome 3D4Medical to Elsevier and look forward to serving those global audiences dedicated to advancing the understanding of anatomy."

3D4Medical is credited with transforming medical learning and practice around the world with its proprietary and ground-breaking 3D medical technology. This technology disrupts traditional methods of education by providing revolutionary applications that allow the educator, student, healthcare professional and patient to explore and experience medical education like never before, putting high-quality accessible 3D anatomical information at their fingertips. 3D4Medical has received many prestigious Apple awards, including a Design and Innovation Award, 'Best of 2015' and 'Best of 2016' and has featured on stage at both Apple and Microsoft Keynotes. 3D4Medical has also received the US-Ireland Research Innovation Award.