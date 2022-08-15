Elsevier gives free access to content and resources via just-launched Monkeypox Information Center to accelerate fight against viral disease

Online information center provides free access to the latest medical and scientific information from across Elsevier’s global research content, platforms and clinical resources

New York --News Direct-- Elsevier

For the benefit of healthcare professionals, medical researchers, and the public, Elsevier, a leading scientific publisher and global information analytics business specializing in science and health, has today launched a Monkeypox Information Center. The hub will be continually updated and provide free access to relevant research and clinical information on the Monkeypox virus from across Elsevier’s scientific and medical journals and clinical resources for healthcare professionals. This research and health information will be freely available from Elsevier platforms and shared with the World Health Organization (WHO). In addition, the company, will contribute Monkeypox-relevant journal articles to PubMed Central, the archive of biomedical and life sciences research at the U.S. National Institutes of Health’s National Library of Medicine, for as long as the Monkeypox public health emergency is ongoing. Updated frequently, The Monkeypox Information Center will offer access to journal articles and book chapters to ensure researchers, clinicians and the public can readily discover relevant content from the rapidly growing body of literature. It will also provide a machine-readable corpus to enable use of text and data mining technologies to identify patterns and relationships in data, as countries around the world address this global public health crisis.

The Monkeypox Information Center is updated continuously with the latest research information on the virus and the disease. In addition, Monkeypox-related journal articles and book chapters are made freely available on ScienceDirect, Elsevier’s global platform of peer-reviewed scholarly literature. Around 400 journal articles were identified initially, and latest research and guidance will be added as they become available. The launch of this information center is part of Elsevier’s commitment to support the research and healthcare communities in their efforts to address public health emergencies and follows the company’s information hubs for Ebola, SARS, Zika and MERS outbreaks, and the current pandemic response continues to be supported by the existing novel coronavirus resource centre.

“The Monkeypox Information Center will support healthcare professionals, clinical researchers, and policy makers in understanding Monkeypox, so that best efforts can be made towards its prevention and treatment,” said Kumsal Bayazit, CEO, Elsevier. “To support research and healthcare communities we serve, with the public health emergency, we are providing an information center where the medical community, patients, and their caregivers can readily access the most up-to-date information.”

The Monkeypox Information Center is hosted on Elsevier Connect, the company’s public news and information website. It allows free access to content curated in consultation with Elsevier clinicians and other experts. It brings together content from the company’s journals, books, monographs and clinical information solutions as well as resources from other information providers and major health and government organizations. Also available is information typically used by practicing nurses and physicians, plus resources designed specifically for patients and their families.

The site also links to other authoritative resources, including the WHO and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About Elsevier

As a global leader in information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals’ advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making for customers across the global research and health ecosystems.

In everything we publish, we uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity. We bring that same rigor to our information analytics solutions for researchers, health professionals, institutions, and funders.

Elsevier employs 8,700 people worldwide. We have supported the work of our research and health partners for more than 140 years. Growing from our roots in publishing, we offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive societal progress. Digital solutions such as ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath support strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and health education. Researchers and healthcare professionals rely on our 2,700+ digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell; our 43,000+ eBook titles; and our iconic reference works, such as Gray's Anatomy. With the Elsevier Foundation and our external Inclusion & Diversity Advisory Board, we work in partnership with diverse stakeholders to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com.

Contact Details

Elsevier

Andrew Davis

+44 7393 242466

andrew.davis@elsevier.com

Elsevier Communications, US

Dan DiPietro-James

+1 773-251-8744

dan.james@elsevier.com

Company Website

https://www.elsevier.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/elsevier-gives-free-access-to-content-and-resources-via-just-launched-monkeypox-information-center-to-accelerate-fight-against-viral-disease-491565958