Elsmere police ID man killed in shooting, ask for public's help in solving what happened

Elsmere police have identified the young man found shot on a town sidewalk last weekend as Wilmington resident Jose Gonzalez.

The 20-year-old was found dead in the 900 block of S. Grant Ave., in the Silverbrook Gardens community, after Elsmere and New Castle County officers were called to the area around 3:45 a.m. Saturday.

Gonzalez had been shot "multiple" times, police said.

Detectives ask anyone in the area to check surveillance cameras for potential suspicious activity between 12:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Saturday.

Additionally, anyone who was in the area at the time or knows anything about the killing is asked to contact Detective Scot Sowden at (302) 668-3014 or via email at scot.sowden@cj.state.de.us.

Tipsters can also contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

INITIAL STORY: Man found dead on Elsmere sidewalk was fatally shot, police say

