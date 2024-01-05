Elsmere police identify man killed on New Year's Eve as search for suspect continues

Elsmere police have identified the man found killed in his car about an hour before midnight on New Year's Eve.

Police and other first responders were called to the 400 block of New Rd. at 10:57 p.m. for reports of a single-car crash, Elsmere police said. There, they found Marcos Plasencia, 31, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives aren't sure exactly where Plasencia was shot, but said it occurred in his car "somewhere in the area." Police had previously said they believed it was near Kirkwood Highway and South DuPont Road.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Elsmere Detective Scot Sowden at scot.sowden@cj.state.de.us; by calling 302-998-1173, ext. 208; or texting information to 302-668-3014.

Tipsters can also contact Delaware Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-847-3333.

