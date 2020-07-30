Elton John celebrates 30 years of sobriety in moving post

Elton John, 73, celebrated 30 years of sobriety and remarked on how far he's come.

"Reflecting on the most magical day having celebrated my 30th Sobriety Birthday," he wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday. "So many lovely cards, flowers and chips from my sons, David, friends in the Program, staff at the office and in our homes."

"I’m truly a blessed man. If I hadn’t finally taken the big step of asking for help 30 years ago, I’d be dead," he continued. "Thank-you from the bottom of my heart to all the people who have inspired and supported me along the way."

He included photos of cards he received commending him for the achievement, a 30-years cake and his AA sobriety medallion.

In a post celebrating his 29th sobriety anniversary in 2019, the singer described himself as a "broken man," who had "finally summoned up the courage to say three words that would change my life: 'I need help'" in the '90s.

The five-time Grammy award winner also reflected on battling alcoholism and getting help in a moving conversation with Variety last year.

"After I finally surrendered and decided to seek treatment for my addiction, there came a point when I wondered if I would ever go back to work as Elton John again," he shared, before opening up about his feelings of self-loathing and reaching "the absolute bottom" of his life.

"All I wanted to do was get well," he said. "I put all of the energy I had left toward my recovery. For the first time in a very long time, I listened to others intently as I came to understand that I had so much to learn."

If I hadn’t finally taken the big step of asking for help 30 years ago, I’d be dead. Thank-you from the bottom of my heart to all the people who have inspired and supported me along the way.

— Elton John (@eltonofficial) July 30, 2020

The singer also included a hopeful message for those who are battling substance abuse issues.

"Today, my best advice to people who are facing those difficult early days of sobriety is to get humble," he said. "Make recovery your absolute priority over everything else. Don’t go back to work too soon. Take the time you need to learn and heal. I don’t think I would still be sober today if I hadn’t taken that whole year off and thrown myself into my program of recovery."

John is married to David Furnish and has two sons, Elijah, 7, and Zachary, 9.

