Elton John impersonator arrested with £100,000 worth of cocaine ‘a little bit naive’

Colin Lowe is also a member of the Magic Circle in Scotland

An Elton John tribute singer was found with £100,000 worth of cocaine in the boot of his car, a court heard.

Colin Lowe, 57, told jurors he had no idea there was a kilo of the class A drug stashed in one of his stage lights.

He was stopped on the A34 in Oxfordshire on Feb 13, Oxford Crown Court heard on Tuesday.

Found inside a stage light in one of the storage boxes in the back of his Mercedes was a package containing 1,003g of cocaine.

And in another set of wrappings was 992g of benzocaine – a substance which can be used as a cutting agent for cocaine.

Mr Lowe told jurors he was completely unaware he was heading south with cocaine worth around £25,000 on the wholesale market and £100,000 on the street.

He was on his way from Scotland to Bournemouth, where his son lives, in order to sing a number of pub gigs over Valentine’s week.

Lowe claimed to have told an acquaintance called ‘Charlie’ – whose surname he did not know and who he knew by the nickname ‘Chooks’ – about his trip.

“He [Chooks] told me he did a bit of business with a guy in Southampton,” Mr Lowe said.

Offered to pay fuel

He claimed that the man asked him to take some cigarettes in the car when he drove south, and offered to pay £200 towards the fuel.

Lowe agreed that the man could put the cigarettes in a storage box, referring to a silver box he had with him at the social club.

“Because I was working, he arranged to go to the studio [in his garden] and put the cigarettes in the box,” he said. The studio was unlocked, he told the jury.

Asked what was in it for him, the defendant said: “Nothing. That’s the worst thing about it. I did it for nothing.”

He clarified that Chooks had offered to pay for his fuel.

“I was just trying to help him out. I took his stuff for nothing, just to help him. It wasn’t about financial gain,” he said.

He accepted not telling the police about Chooks or the cigarettes on his arrest, telling the court he was concerned about repercussions.

Colin Lowe outside Oxford Crown Court - Newsquest / SWNS

Mr Lowe was asked by his barrister, Nick Robinson: “Did you put these items in that light? Did you know that they were there? Did you know that there was cocaine and benzocaine in your vehicle?

“Did you agree to take class A drugs to Bournemouth, from Scotland to England?”

To each question he answered ‘no’.

Mr Robinson said: “We live in a sceptical world, Mr Lowe. Why should the jury accept your account?” The defendant replied: “It’s the truth.”

Cross-examining the defendant, prosecutor David Parvin accused the part-time magician of “making up” his defence.

Lowe said he had answered no comment to questions put to him by the police in interview on the advice of his solicitor.

Rev Mike McCurry, a church minister and a fellow member of the Magic Circle in Scotland, described his magician colleague and member of his congregation as well-liked and highly respected albeit “sometimes a little bit naive or too trusting”.

‘I believe him’

Asked why he posted a £30,000 security with the court after which Mr Lowe, who spent around a month on remand at HMP Bullingdon, was bailed, Mr McCurry said simply: “I believe him.”

William Gibson, the president of the Scottish Magic Circle club, said in a statement read by defence counsel that he had worked closely with Lowe for the last five years.

He described him as “completely honest” and a man who had shown a “real dedication to the art of magic”.

His agent, Frank Keenan, said in a statement that Lowe was “charming” and “polite”. Another character witness, Audrey Banks, described him as “most dedicated” and “hardworking”.

Another character witness Ilker Ucan said he had known the defendant for four to five years having been introduced by Lowe’s son. He said Mr Lowe was a man of “exemplary professionalism as an [Elton John tribute act]” and confirmed he had booked the defendant to perform in Bournemouth during Valentine’s Day week.

Mr Lowe, of Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, denies possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

The trial continues.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.