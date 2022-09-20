Elton John set to perform at the White House on Friday

FILE PHOTO: Elton John returns to complete his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in New Orleans
Trevor Hunnicutt
·1 min read

By Trevor Hunnicutt

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will host British rocker Elton John for a performance on Friday at the White House, according to a press release.

The "Tiny Dancer" and "Crocodile Rock" hit maker, 75, will headline an event where Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are also set to speak, the White House said on Tuesday.

John previously performed at the White House during the Clinton administration in 1998. He declined an invitation to play at the 2017 inauguration of Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump.

The event's title, "A Night When Hope and History Rhyme," is drawn from a poem by the Irish writer Seamus Heaney, who Biden often quotes.

The event will "celebrate the unifying and healing power of music, commend the life and work of Sir Elton John, and honor the everyday history-makers in the audience, including teachers, nurses, frontline workers, mental health advocates, students, LGBTQ+ advocates and more."

White House workers were setting up staging on Tuesday while cooks, technicians and other professionals got tests for COVID-19 in preparation for the event.

Biden wrote emotionally in his 2017 memoir "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose" about singing John's "Crocodile Rock" to his late son Beau as a child and then again years later when he was dying from cancer.

"I started singing the lyrics to Beau, quietly, so just the two of us could hear it," Biden wrote. "Beau didn't open his eyes, but I could see through my own tears that he was smiling."

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Recommended Stories

  • Elton John to perform at White House to celebrate ‘unifying and healing power of music’

    Elton John is hitting the South Lawn for a night of healing. The “Tiny Dancer” singer will play at the White House Friday night for “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme,” the Biden administration announced Tuesday. The night “will celebrate the unifying and healing power of music, commend the life and work of Sir Elton John, and honor the everyday history-makers in the audience, including ...

  • Elton John to Perform at White House for Special Concert Event

    President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden are also scheduled to make comments during the event.

  • Puerto Ricans assess Hurricane Fiona devastation 5 years after Maria

    In Puerto Rico, residents grimly assessed Hurricane Fiona's devastation, with widespread flooding and blackouts, exactly five years after Hurricane Maria.

  • Why Democrats Are Suddenly Putting A Focus On Dark Money

    With seven weeks until Election Day, Democratic leaders are seeking to put Republicans on the defensive over the corrosive influence of money in politics.

  • Celebrities coming back to White House after Trump drought

    Celebrities are back at the White House following a pop-culture backlash during the Trump years, when just about anyone considered high-wattage refused to show up. Rocker Elton John is bringing his farewell tour to the South Lawn on Friday, the White House announced Tuesday, one week after singer James Taylor and hosts Jonathan and Drew Scott, of HGTV's “Property Brothers,” helped celebrate a new health care and climate change law. John is among a slew of entertainers who refused to perform for then-President Donald Trump.

  • Bodies of two tortured men found near Kyiv

    Ukrainian law enforcement has found the bodies of two men, apparently executed by Russian troops, in a wooded area near Bucha, Kyiv Oblast, regional police chief Andrii Nebytov said in a Telegram post on Sept. 20.

  • Phoenix man sentenced in 2021 accidental shooting of 15-year-old cousin

    Alexis Vidrio was sentenced to three years' probation after he pled guilty to negligent homicide in the death of his cousin, Valerie Arreloa.

  • Voting in Johnson County for Kansas’ midterm elections? Your polling place may have changed

    Some Johnson County voters said they didn’t know their polling site changed ahead of the August primary. Here are the location changes officials know before the next Election Day.

  • Queen Funeral: Camilla Family Health History With Osteoporosis

    As King Charles mourns Queen Elizabeth, his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, lost her own mother to osteoporosis. She's raising awareness about the bone disease.

  • Charlestown man charged in stabbing death of 45-year-old woman

    Alex S. Rolin, 25, of Charlestown, is charged with murder in the death of 45-year-old Grya Pihlkrantz.

  • Chris Redd Announces His Exit From Saturday Night Live After 5 Seasons

    On Sept. 19, Saturday Night Live's Chris Redd became the latest star to announce they would not be returning for season 48. Find out what the comedian said about his departure.

  • President Biden leaves chances for reelection bid in 2024 up in the air

    In an interview with 60 Minutes Sunday, President Joe Biden addressed the possibility of running for reelection in 2024. Though Biden has said in the past that he expects to run again, First Lady Jill Biden said recently that the two haven’t discussed it. And the president said it has yet to be decided. “Look, my intention I said to begin with is that I would run again, but it’s just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen,” Biden said, later adding, “It’s much too early to make that kind of decision. I’m a great respecter of fate, and so what I’m doing is I’m doing my job, and we’re gonna do that job. And within the time frame that makes sense, after this next election cycle here, going into next year, make a judgment of what to do.” Though Biden’s age has been a topic of discussion among pundits, as he’s the oldest president to ever serve, he believes that his performance as commander in chief is what should matter. “I respect the fact that people would say, you know, ‘You’re old,’ but I think it relates to how much energy you have,” Biden said, “and whether or not the job you’re doing is one consistent with what any person of any age would be able to do.”

  • Ted Budd’s refusal to answer a basic question shows he really is an election denier

    Budd, who voted against certifying the 2020 election results, has not committed to the peaceful transfer of power. | Editorial

  • Proud Boys memo reveals meticulous planning for ‘street-level violence’

    Document of 23 pages shows the lengths to which the far-right group goes to prepare for potentially violent encounters and exposes the militaristic structure and language it has adopted

  • Trump's attorneys resist judge's request regarding items seized in search

    U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie, the special master tasked with reviewing the documents, had asked Trump to clarify actions he took to declassify material.

  • Rain lingers over parts of California from big, slow-moving storm

    Showers have been dampening parts of California since Sunday, with 3 to 4 inches falling in the Santa Barbara County mountains.

  • ‘Confess, Fletch’ Is Jon Hamm’s Best Film Acting Yet

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/MiramaxJon Hamm’s debonair charm and imposing intensity were front-and-center throughout Mad Men’s seven-season run, and in the years since, he’s also exhibited—be it in movies like Keeping with the Joneses or guest spots on 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation and Curb Your Enthusiasm—a distinctly goofy sense of humor. Still, despite his diverse skill set and marquee good looks, he’s yet to find an ideal big-screen leading part—until, that is, C

  • Elton John to perform at White House on Friday

    Music superstar Elton John will perform at the White House on Friday evening

  • Queen Consort Camilla’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Makes Now That Charles Is King

    Here's what she and her husband inherited after Queen Elizabeth II's death.

  • United cancels some flights after failing to perform some Boeing 777 inspections - FAA

    United Airlines removed 25 of its Boeing 777-200 airplanes from service this week after discovering it had failed to perform required inspections on the wing leading-edge panels. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the airline had disclosed the issue to the agency after an internal audit and proposed a plan to complete the inspections. United said on Tuesday it had canceled around 18 flights on Monday night and Tuesday morning to conduct the inspections but did not expect to cancel additional flights because of the issue.