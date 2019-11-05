The elumeo (ETR:ELB) Share Price Is Down 90% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset

This month, we saw the elumeo SE (ETR:ELB) up an impressive 33%. But that is meagre solace in the face of the shocking decline over three years. To wit, the share price sky-dived 90% in that time. So it sure is nice to see a big of an improvement. The thing to think about is whether the business has really turned around.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

elumeo isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last three years, elumeo's revenue dropped 9.9% per year. That is not a good result. Having said that the 53% annualized share price decline highlights the risk of investing in unprofitable companies. We're generally averse to companies with declining revenues, but we're not alone in that. There's no more than a snowball's chance in hell that share price will head back to its old highs, in the short term.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for elumeo shares, which cost holders 48%, while the market was up about 11%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, the longer term story isn't pretty, with investment losses running at 53% per year over three years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

