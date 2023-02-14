Elusive Columbia County man now wanted for questioning in Augusta

Less than a week after the Columbia County Sheriff's Office ended its search for a wanted Martinez man, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office said he is wanted for questioning in relation to the theft of seven cars from a local dealership.

Richard Anthony Dahlheimer, 42, is wanted for questioning after a burglary Monday at United Auto Sales on Washington Road.

Dahlheimer is a 5-foot-10 white male, weighs 158 pounds, has dark-colored hair and brown eyes, and has a "Jessica" tattoo on the right side of his neck, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

A representative for the business said cameras were tampered with and someone broke into the building, according to the incident report. Seven vehicles, along with their keys, were missing.

Vehicles stolen:

2022 black Mitsubishi Outlander

2021 white Chevrolet Camaro

2019 silver Chevrolet Equinox

2019 silver Subaru Outback

2018 black Honda Accord

2018 black Infiniti QX60

2016 silver Mercedes GLE350

The representative said the alarm was not activated during the incident, according to the report.

Past criminal history

Dahlheimer, who has 10 active warrants in Columbia County, fled from Columbia County deputies in a stolen car during a traffic stop on Feb. 2 and initiated a high speed chase, according to a news release.

Dahlheimer has committed dozens of felonies in Augusta, according to Augusta Clerk of Court records.

Since 2012, he has been charged with 36 felonies, including arson in the first degree, armed robbery, financial fraud, theft and drug charges, according to records. Dahlheimer has also been charged with a number of misdemeanors, including obstructing an officer multiple times.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Manhunt suspect now wanted for questioning in Augusta