Feb. 26—GREENUP — The suspect behind a notorious 2021 police chase that resulted in officers firing their pistols — and the suspect ultimately escaping from an Ohio hospital — is now in custody in Greenup County.

Tracy L. Rickett, 50, was wanted in Kentucky and Ohio following a string of March 2021 car thefts in Lewis and Greenup Counties. When police in Lewis County pursued Rickett, authorities said he tried to run over an officer and took the chase into Greenup County.

He then went across the bridge into Scioto County, where officers from Greenup County fired the weapons to bring the chase to an end. Rickett was taken to a hospital in Columbus, where he ultimately slipped out of custody and had been at large.

That is until the U.S. Marshals Service caught up to him on Jan. 13, taking him into custody in Kenton County. The U.S. Marshals Service was contacted for details regarding the capture, but since they draw their paychecks from the taxpayers, never bothered getting back to The Daily Independent about it.

Rickett was transferred from Kenton County to Greenup County, to stand for a litany of charges related to the pursuit.

Greenup County Sheriff Matt Smith — whose deputies were involved in the shooting that brought the chase to a conclusion — said sometimes it takes a while to catch a suspect, but "when your number's up, your number's up."

Lewis County Sheriff Johnny Bivens declined to comment when initially contacted, stating he wanted to get more information about Rickett's capture. Repeated attempts to connect with Bivens were unsuccessful.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com