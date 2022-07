'Elvis' actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh dead at 44

Blues singer and actress Shonka Dukureh was found dead in her Nashville apartment Thursday, the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

Dukureh, 44, was found in the bedroom of the apartment she shared with her two children, police said. The actress recently starred as Big Mama Thornton in the movie "Elvis."

One of Dukureh's children found her unresponsive and went to a neighbor's apartment for help, according to police. The neighbor called 911 at 9:27 a.m., police said.

Related: How 'Elvis' movie gave these Nashville artists a 'deep, authentic' connection to their best work

'Elvis' movie: Nashville producer Dave Cobb on recreating 'the history of rock and roll'

Police said they do not suspect foul play in her death. The medical examiner is currently working to identify the cause of death, an MNPD spokesperson said.

Dukureh shined in breakout Big Mama Thornton performance

Shonka Dukureh as Big Mama Thornton in Warner Bros. Pictures’ drama “Elvis."

Dukureh — a Charlotte, North Carolina native and Nashville resident — graduated from Fisk University with a bachelor's degree in theater. She also held a master's degree in education from Trevecca Nazarene University.

The performing artist played her first major film role as Big Mama Thornton, a task she did not take lightly.

"[Big Mama Thornton] was really raw with what she did and very honest and truthful and [made] music as she felt it. And I could totally relate to that," noted Dukureh.

"I was very aware and wanting to really be intentional about making sure I was paying respect, respecting her, respecting her legacy, respecting her spirit, respecting everything about what she brought to music and understanding that I'm able to do it because she's done it and laid that foundation."

Originally interested in pursuing education, the teacher turned Hollywood star was set to release her first studio album this summer, according to her website.

“The project is a tribute to the blues music genre in celebration of those fierce unsung pioneering artists and musicians who paved the way for the rock and roll music revolution," Dukureh said.

Story continues

Nashville leaders, 'Elvis' co-stars react to unexpected death

Nashville mayor John Cooper shared his condolences to Dukureh's family in a tweet.

"Her powerful voice and artistry will live on through her music, and we honor her memory on this sad day," Cooper wrote.

My deepest condolences to the family of Shonka Dukureh. Shonka graduated from @Fisk1866 and called Nashville home for many years. Her powerful voice and artistry will live on through her music, and we honor her memory on this sad day. https://t.co/0rjZ0lLWCg — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) July 21, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Reach reporter Molly Davis at mdavis2@gannett.com or on Twitter @mollym_davis.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Shonka Dukureh, 'Elvis' actress and singer, found dead in Nashville