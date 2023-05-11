Elvis Presley’s Harley Is For Sale

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

But you better open that wallet nice and wide to afford it…

Elvis might have left the building forever, but his vast vehicle collection has lived on. Another one of the so-called King of Rock’s rides is about to cross the auction block, a 1976 Harley-Davidson FLH Bicentennial, thanks to Mecum Auctions.

While everyone seems to know about Elvis’ affinity for Cadillacs, the man was also quite fond of Harleys. This one sports a nice 1200cc V-Twin engine and 4-speed manual transmission, perfect for hitting the open road. But with an estimated high bid of $800,000 it’s more likely to be put on display in a high-end collection or perhaps loaned to a museum.

Funny enough, this bike spent a good portion of its life from 1983 to 2019 on display at the Pioneer Museum in Murdo, South Dakota. Mecum Auctions’ lot listing claims it was the “cornerstone” of the museum’s collection. Perhaps that’s why people are expecting this Harley to sell for big bucks.

Helping with its value is the fact this FLH is a limited-edition Bicentennial, one of only 750 made. With everything numbers-matching and the celebrity ownership, it’s easy to see why collectors are focused on this bike.

The blue and black paint, chrome, and black leather saddle all look to be in good condition. The same can be said about the badges and other components. It’s no wonder, what with only 1,261 miles displayed on the odometer.

Included in the sale is the original California title from 1976 complete with Elvis’ Palm Springs residential address and his signature. Nobody has bothered titling the motorcycle since, so it’s stayed off public roads, making that odometer reading seem rather valid.

This bike will roll over the auction block as part of Mecum Auctions’ Indy 2023 event.

