UPDATE: Elwood city council president drunken driving arrest detailed

Oct. 20—ELWOOD — City Council President Timothy Alan Roby was arrested early Friday morning in Elwood on drunken driving charges.

Roby, 65, was booked into the Madison County jail at 3 a.m. Friday. He is charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

A Democrat, Roby is up for re-election Nov. 7.

Friday's arrest was his second of 2023. He was charged with domestic battery in late September. That case is slated for a bench trial Jan. 26.

Roby was also arrested in 2019, on suspicion of battery. Roby reportedly battered another man at the Elwood Youth Football Field after a verbal altercation.

At 12:53 a.m. Friday, Elwood Police officers responding to a trespassing complaint saw a Chevrolet Colorado pickup driven by Roby fail to stop at an alleyway stop sign near a corner of South Anderson and South D streets, according to a police affidavit of probable cause.

Officers detected the odor of alcohol, which became more pronounced as Roby spoke, police said.

Roby and a female passenger in the pickup informed officers, reportedly, that they had been drinking alcohol. Roby's blood-alcohol concentration registered at 0.185%, more than double the legal limit, according to the affidavit.

Officer Tyler Irwin of the Elwood Police Department called the trespass complainant, who confirmed that Roby's female passenger was the alleged trespasser.

Terri Austin, chairwoman of the Madison County Democratic Party, said she was not aware of Roby's arrest.

She said the party itself has no authority to discipline him or any other candidate in such a situation.

