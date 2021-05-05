Elwood man accused of stabbing woman, threatening to kill child

May 5—ELWOOD — An Elwood man was charged with several felonies after a woman told police she was stabbed and beaten by her boyfriend who said he would kill her child. The woman said the attack happened while she was holding the child.

David A. Goodknight, 40, is charged with Level 3 felony criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, Level 3 felony aggravated battery, Level 5 battery by means of a deadly weapon and Level 6 felony domestic battery committed in the presence of a child.

Elwood police were called by a neighbor to the 1200 block of North H Street at 2:15 a.m. Sunday for a woman who was stabbed, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Officer William Maluvac.

The woman told police Goodknight kicked her in the stomach causing her to vomit, stabbed her near the ear and hit her continuously while she held her 1-year-old daughter. She said Goodknight also grabbed her daughter and held a knife to the child's belly area saying he was going to kill the woman first because he didn't want her to watch him kill the baby.

Goodknight is accused of then putting a knife to the woman's head, pushing it into her ear and told her "I'll kill your baby last," according to the affidavit.

The woman told police she and Goodknight had been working all day in the yard and then she left briefly to get gas money and cigarettes. When she returned, Goodknight was "acting really different, really irritable, really grumpy," Maluvac wrote in the affidavit.

They went outside to sit around a fire for about three hours and drank alcoholic beverages and then the woman said she took her daughter inside to lay her down, according to the affidavit. The woman said Goodknight then began breaking things in the kitchen and she barricaded herself in a bedroom with her daughter.

She said Goodknight got into the room and began to attack her saying, "I will kill your baby too, but save you that and kill you first," according to the affidavit. The attack lasted for about 45 minutes, according to the woman.

At one point, Goodknight allegedly covered the child's face attempting to suffocate the little girl, according to the affidavit.

When questioned by police, Goodknight said his girlfriend stabbed herself, but declined to answer when officers asked how the woman could stab herself in her back.

Instead, Goodknight allegedly "smiled at officers and stated he wanted a lawyer," according to the affidavit.

