Elwood man arrested on child molest charges

Sep. 12—ANDERSON — An Elwood man has been arrested on five felony counts of child molesting and child solicitation involving two girls.

Daniel Robert Hobbs, 35, was arrested Monday following an investigation that started in Kokomo and was later transferred to Detective Ben Gosnell with the Elwood Police Department.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the investigation started in July by the Kokomo Police Department in which the now 11-year-old girl said Hobbs started to fondle her when she was five or six years old.

"Daniel (Hobbs) would bring guys over where they would touch her and her sister," the forensic interview indicated.

The court document states the girl didn't know the names of the other individuals involved, but said it was three or four guys.

"She explained they would touch her and her sister while her clothes were off and she thinks the guy's clothes were off too," court records state.

The second girl, now 13 years old, said in a Kids Talk forensic interview that the fondling started when she was seven or eight years old.

The older girl said in the Kids Talk interview she never mentioned what had taken place until the younger girl told their mother.

During his interview with Gosnell, Hobbs denied ever touching the girls.

