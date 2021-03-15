Elwood man arrested on preliminary charges of child molesting

Mar. 15—ANDERSON — An Elwood man has been arrested on several preliminary felony charges of child molesting involving two children under the age of 6.

On Monday, Criminal Magistrate Jason Childers granted the Madison County Prosecutor's Office 72 hours to file formal charges against Charles Krez, 30.

Krez is facing preliminary charges of Level 1 child molesting and a Level 3 charge of child molesting.

Childers granted the prosecutor's request for an elevated bond because of the gravity of the charges, the number of victims and Krez being considered a flight risk.

Bond was set at $35,000 full cash.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by the Elwood Police Department, the first incident was reported on March 7 when a 6-year-old boy was taken to Community Hospital in Anderson.

During a Kids Talk forensic interview, the boy said Krez performed a sex act with him. A second forensic interview was conducted with a 5-year-old girl, who said Krez had been fondling her for several years.

During an initial interview with Elwood police, a DNA sample was taken from Krez and he denied the allegations.

Krez told police that something had happened to the boy but it didn't involve him.

He told police he only touched the girl on her stomach and maybe tapped her buttocks.

When asked if his DNA was on the boy, Krez said that if it was he would be "screwed." Krez said the DNA may be because of a sex act he performed on himself in the bathroom.

Krez said he tried hard not to do anything and didn't know why he had sexual feelings toward kids. He said he quit smoking pot and tried to focus on animals to stop the urges.

Krez admitted to having touched the boy and later said everything said was true.

"It just happened," he said in the court documents, adding that, "his mind wouldn't stop him from doing it any longer."

He continued to deny the allegations from the girl.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.