Elwood man charged with 4 felony counts of child molesting

Ken de la Bastide, The Herald Bulletin, Anderson, Ind.
·2 min read

Mar. 18—ANDERSON — The Madison County Prosecutor's Office has filed felony charges of child molesting against an Elwood man involving two children under the age of 6.

Charles Krez, 30, faces two Level 1 felony charges of child molesting and two Level 4 felony charges of child molesting.

Krez made his initial court appearance Monday when the prosecutor's office was given an additional 72 hours to file formal charges.

Criminal Magistrate Jason Childers granted the prosecutor's request for an elevated bond because of the gravity of the charges, the number of victims and Krez being considered a flight risk.

Bond was set at $35,000 full cash.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by the Elwood Police Department, the first incident was reported on March 7 when a 6-year-old boy was taken to Community Hospital Anderson.

During a Kids Talk forensic interview, the boy said Krez performed a sex act with him, according to the affidavit of probable cause. A second forensic interview was conducted with a 5-year-old girl, who said Krez had been fondling her for years.

During an initial interview with Elwood police, a DNA sample was taken from Krez, who initially denied the allegations.

Krez told police that something had happened to the boy but it didn't involve him, according to the affidavit.

When asked if his DNA was on the boy, Krez said that if it was he would be "screwed." Krez said the DNA may be because of a sex act he performed on himself in the bathroom.

Krez said he tried not to do anything and didn't know why he had sexual feelings toward kids. He said he quit smoking pot and tried to focus on animals as a means to stop the urges.

Krez admitted later that everything the boy said was true, according to the probable cause affidavit.

"It just happened," he said in the court documents. According to the affidavit, "his mind wouldn't stop him from doing it any longer."

He continued to deny the allegations from the girl.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.

