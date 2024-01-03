Elwood man charged with battery on his father

Jan. 3—ANDERSON — An Elwood man has been charged with three felony counts following an attack on his father on New Year's Eve.

Shane W. Street, 44, was arrested by Elwood Police on Monday on felony charges of domestic battery, criminal confinement and serious violent felon in possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor count of interference with the reporting of a crime.

Bond was set at $25,000.

Police interviewed Street's father who said his son arrived at approximately 11 p.m. Sunday and wanted to borrow a truck.

When Street was denied the use of the truck, he reportedly got aggressive, pushing his father onto a bed and the floor. Allegedly, Street kicked his father in the leg and slammed a cellphone against his father's hip and attempted to choke him.

During an interview with police, Street said his father wouldn't allow him to use the truck and he pushed him down to the floor. He said he didn't place a choke hold on his father.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers located a rifle that belonged to Street inside the residence.

Street has prior convictions for domestic battery and strangulation from 2019.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.