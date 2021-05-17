Elwood man charged with child solicitation after being confronted on video

May 17—ELWOOD — An Elwood man has been charged with child solicitation after an independent group captured video evidence during an online sting operation.

Steven J. Reed, 40, is accused of attempting to meet for a sexual encounter with a person he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.

Instead, he met Christopher Abercrombie, of Indianapolis, who can be seen confronting Reed in the video. Abercrombie leads a group known as EPIC (Exposing Predators of Indiana Children). The group documents its encounters with suspects and shares its evidence with police.

"I'm not in it for Facebook fame," Abercrombie said. "I'm in it to get these guys off the street."

In Reed's case, EPIC had used a dating site to create a decoy profile and then shifted the conversation to text messages in which the decoy said she was 15.

The police affidavit describes a series of sexual text messages coming from Reed's phone after the girl identified herself as a 15-year-old.

On Feb. 17, according to the affidavit of probable cause, Reed arrived at an agreed-upon location and was confronted by Abercrombie, who then followed Reed back to his home.

Reed, however, believes that he has been the target of harassment and that his rights have been violated.

The reason, Reed said, is that his wife is pregnant and he was a registered sex offender for a child molesting charge in 1997. Reed was 17 at that time.

"A vigilante group has been messing with me ever since they found out that she's pregnant," Reed said. "I'm an ex-offender. I got off the registry and I haven't done anything."

Reed said that he had requested police body camera footage but was told by Elwood police that the officer who could provide that was on vacation.

"If they would release some body cam footage, it would clearly show them violating my rights," Reed said. "They were here at my home investigating a crime. Next thing I know, they start questioning me, and the police officer would not let me touch my phone because it's now part of an investigation."

Story continues

Reed also said his arrest warrant stated that he was being charged with solicitation of someone 14 years old or younger, while the decoy claimed to be 15.

"The person messing with me was claiming to be 15, even though we had proof she was an adult pretending to be 15," Reed said. "It still don't make it right, but there was no 14-year-old involved in a crime here. And they arrested me on that."

The age of consent in Indiana is 16.

Since his arrest, Reed said, his family members and associates have been inundated with harassing text messages. Reed said his house has been broken into and the police do not seem to want to take him seriously when he reports the harassment.

"I'm losing my home because of this group," Reed said. "They contacted the owner of my house and now because of that, he wants me to move. They're using the tactic that I'm behind on payments, but this is what it's about."

Calls seeking comment from Elwood police were not returned.

Abercrombie explained that his group uses dating profiles and "burners," pre-paid cellphones that can be discarded after use.

"We didn't even know who he was," Abercrombie said of Reed. "He messaged us. We started talking casually. He didn't do nothing wrong until he texted our burners."

According to the police affidavit, a text message from Reed's phone stated, "Wish you could just run away and hide here."

The court document states that Reed told police that his wife had nothing to do with it and that he had pretended to be his wife while texting the decoy.

Reed also told police that he did not believe that he was talking to a 15-year-old girl, the affidavit states, but that he believed someone was messing with him.

"I wasn't going down there to meet no damn 15-year-old," Reed told The Herald Bulletin. "I was going down there to find out who was messing with me."