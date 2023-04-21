Elwood man faces up to 120 years for child molesting

Apr. 21—ANDERSON — An Elwood man faces a maximum 120-year prison sentence following his conviction on three felony counts of child molesting.

A Madison Circuit Court Division 4 jury deliberated 40 minutes Thursday before finding Derrick L. Finch, 38, guilty on all counts.

Judge David Happe set sentencing for May 23. The state's case was presented by deputy prosecutors Kristin Kane and Justine Szostak. Finch was represented by defense attorney Jimmy McDole.

During a Kids Talk interview this year, a girl, then 11 years old, said Finch had touched her inappropriately during a four months in 2018.

Kids Talk "provides a child-friendly location where children can report sexual or physical abuse, neglect or their memory of a violent incident in a safe and comforting environment," according to the local organization's website.

The girl said Finch would touch her while the two were in the house owned by Finch's mother and that oral sex was performed.

The girl also said during the Kids Talk interview that Finch would state how much he loved her and indicated he would marry her when she turned 18.

"The suspect would constantly reassure her that she was fine, and everyone wouldn't second guess what was happening or do anything about it because no one would believe her," Detective Ben Gosnell wrote in the probable cause affidavit.

Through her own research, the victim realized that what was taking place was inappropriate, the court document states.

