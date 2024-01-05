Elwood man facing 40 year prison sentence

Jan. 5—ANDERSON — An Elwood man is facing a maximum 40 year prison sentence after being convicted on several felony and misdemeanor charges.

Aron Smith, 40, was found guilty by a Madison Circuit Court Division 6 jury Thursday on felony charges of burglary, auto theft, two counts of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor charges of theft and leaving the scene of an accident.

Following the jury's verdict, Smith admitted to being a habitual offender.

Judge Mark Dudley has set sentencing for Feb. 2. The state's case was presented by deputy prosecutors Matt Savage and Tyler Piraino. Smith represented himself.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Elwood officer Doug Stanton, the department received a call on Feb. 16, 2023, on possible burglary and vehicle theft.

A woman in the 2300 block of South A Street said she was watching the home for the owner who was living in Washington.

Another friend asked the neighbor if anyone was staying at the house because she witnessed people carrying items out the back door.

The neighbor also noticed that a blue Mercedes was missing and told police a spare car key was kept in the house.

On Feb. 17 officers with the Madison County Sheriff's Department reported two pursuits with the Mercedes and when stopped, Smith was in the driver's seat.

Officers found several items that had been stolen from the residence.

Smith had pending charges of possession of methamphetamine and neglect of a dependent.

He has prior convictions for armed robbery, burglary, theft, auto theft, dealing in methamphetamine and battery with a deadly weapon.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.