Elwood man not guilty of molesting charges

Apr. 29—ANDERSON — As Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley read the not guilty verdicts, defendant Dakota Barton broke down in tears.

After deliberating Thursday for about four hours, the Circuit Court Division 6 jury returned the not guilty verdicts on three felony counts of child molesting.

Barton, 33, of Elwood was arrested in 2020 on the charges of child molesting for inappropriately touching a 9-year-old girl who had recently recanted a similar report.

The Herald Bulletin does not disclose the identities of alleged victims of sex crimes.

"It's a great day for justice," defense attorney Bob Summerfield said after the verdicts were read. "At the end of the day the state had multiple chances to do the right thing and dismiss the charges. The jury spoke loud and clear."

In his closing statement to jurors, Summerfield noted the inconsistent testimony of the girl, her mother and grandmother.

Summerfield said the girl, on more than one occasion, denied the allegations against Barton; also, a school mate of the girl's said last November that the girl said she made up the allegations.

"Our client is innocent," he said. "They (state) have no evidence.

"I can't tell you how many times the girl lied and said she made it up," Summerfield said. "They don't have a case because my client is innocent."

He said no one deserves to be charged and sitting in a courtroom because someone made up lies.

"We have been waiting for this day for two years," Summerfield said. "Give my client his life back."

Deputy Prosecutor Samantha Green said the girl testified that no one else but Barton had touched her inappropriately.

"You can convict on the testimony alone," she said.

Green was critical of the girl's mother after the child raised the allegations against Barton and the mother was "trying to cover for him."

Green said that when the woman learned of the allegations from her daughter, the mother took the child to confront Barton.

Green said the girl (denied) the allegations three times before relating to her grandmother what took place and was taken to the Elwood Police Department.

"She never changed her testimony since that time," Green said.

Green said the girl was at the mercy of her mother with no safe place to report the alleged incident until telling her grandmother.

"You don't have to like these people," she told the jury. "They did not act responsibly."

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.