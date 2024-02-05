Elwood man sentenced to 28 years after felony convictions

Feb. 5—ANDERSON — An Elwood man was sentenced to a 28-year prison term after convictions on several felony and misdemeanor charges.

Aron Smith, 40, was found guilty by a Madison Circuit Court Division 6 jury of felony burglary, auto theft and two counts of resisting law enforcement, and misdemeanor charges of theft and leaving the scene of an accident.

Following the jury's verdict, Smith admitted to being a habitual offender.

Judge Mark Dudley sentenced Smith on Friday. The state's case was presented by deputy prosecutors Matt Savage and Tyler Piraino. Smith represented himself.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Elwood officer Doug Stanton, the department received a report Feb. 16, 2023, of a possible burglary and vehicle theft.

A woman in the 2300 block of South A Street said she was watching the home for the owner who lived out of state. Another friend of the owner reportedly asked the neighbor whether anyone was staying at the house after she saw people carrying items out the back door.

The neighbor also noticed that a blue Mercedes was missing and told police a spare car key was kept in the house.

On Feb. 17, 2023, officers with the Madison County Sheriff's Department reported two chases involving the Mercedes. When they stopped the car, they found Smith in the driver's seat.

Officers found several items that had been stolen from the residence.

Smith has pending charges of possession of methamphetamine and neglect of a dependent.

He has prior convictions for armed robbery, burglary, theft, auto theft, dealing in methamphetamine and battery with a deadly weapon.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.