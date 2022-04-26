Elwood man's molest trial underway in Madison Circuit Court

Apr. 26—ANDERSON — An Elwood man's trial on a charge of child molesting is taking place in Madison Circuit Court Division 6.

Dakota Barton, 33, was arrested in 2020 on the charge of child molesting for inappropriately touching a 9-year-old girl who had recanted a similar report.

The girl's grandmother testified Tuesday that the girl didn't attend school for a year after the allegations against Barton were made with Elwood police.

"She didn't want to go to school because she was afraid that she would scream out what happened," the grandmother testified.

During cross examination she denied telling an Indiana Department of Child Services case manager in August 2020 that the girl denied the allegations against Barton.

"That's not what I said," the grandmother testified. "I told her she cut her hair and didn't want to go to school."

The grandmother met with Elwood detective Ben Gosnell with her granddaughter and reported an incident that allegedly took place in 2018.

Barton declined to be interviewed during the investigation on advice of his attorney.

According to the affidavit, Barton was accused of touching the child inappropriately while the mother was at work during third shift and when her brothers and sisters also were away from home.

The child said the incidents occurred in Barton's bedroom and once in the living room.

The probable cause affidavit states that Barton told the girl that if she told what happened she and her mother would become homeless.

Another time, according to the affidavit, the mother was aware that Barton tried to touch her daughter under a blanket while they watched a movie in the living room. That led to an argument between the mother and Barton, the affidavit said.

A previous allegation on Aug. 25, 2020, was reported and recanted by the child. Her mother requested that a different Department of Child Services investigator be assigned to the new case, Gosnell said in the affidavit.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.