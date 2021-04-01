Elwood police arrest three Michigan residents on preliminary drug charges

Apr. 1—ANDERSON — The Madison County Prosecutor's office has been given an additional 72 hours to file charges against three Michigan residents.

Elwood police on Tuesday arrested Megan Bulloch, 30, Dylan Barnett, 29, and Derek Barnett, 30, all from Hillsdale, on preliminary felony charges of dealing in a controlled substance, dealing methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a legend drug and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Criminal Magistrate Kevin Eads set bond for each defendant Wednesday at $15,000 full cash.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Elwood police stopped a car being driven by Dylan Barnett for speeding and following too closely behind the vehicle in front of them.

Deputy Justin Weber and his canine partner Spike arrived at the scene and the dog indicated an odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle.

Officers found a black glove under the gearshift with heroin, methamphetamine, pills, syringe caps and cotton balls.

In the ash tray was an unsmoked marijuana cigarette and a burnt marijuana cigarette, according to the court documents.

Court records indicate additional drugs were found in a backpack and in the trunk of the car.

Bulloch told police was in Elwood with the Barnetts, who were visiting a cousin. She denied any knowledge of the drugs in the car.

Dylan Barnett said his brother asked him to drive him to Kentucky with a stop in Elwood to visit with family members. He said the drugs belonged to his brother, Derek.

During his initial court appearance, Dylan said he and Megan were driving through Elwood giving his brother a ride.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.