Elwood police quickly arrest robbery suspect

Mar. 1—ELWOOD — Quick work by the Elwood Police Department resulted in the arrest Sunday of a homeless man in connection with an armed robbery.

Elwood police arrested Edwin L. Ricard, 27, on felony charges of robbery, confinement, intimidation, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm and resisting law enforcement.

According to the probable cause affidavit, officer Matthew Mills at 11:52 p.m. Saturday saw a gray passenger car pull out of an alley at a high rate of speed onto South A Street.

At the same time Mills was advised there was an armed robbery at the Village Pantry, 1600 block of South A Street, with a rifle.

Mills pursued the gray passenger car for several blocks when the vehicle crashed into a fence at Elwood Mini Storage.

Mills saw a suspect fleeing on foot and, along with Sgt. Nicholas Naselroad, found a rifle in the back seat of the car.

Using his canine partner, Digo, Mills located Ricard on North A Street. Ricard said "don't bite me" and surrendered to police.

Ricard confirmed during questioning that he was driving the car and when told that he was being followed from the robbery scene started talking about how much prison time he would have to serve, according to the affidavit.

The clerk at the Village Pantry said a man came into the store and purchased a pack of cigarettes and left. She said a short time later a masked individual entered the store, pointed a gun at her and demanded money.

The clerk said that after the masked person emptied the two cash registers he told the clerk not to call police for five minutes and left.

