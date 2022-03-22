Elwood woman charged with sexual battery

Mar. 22—ANDERSON — An Elwood woman who was provided with a place to sleep and a meal by another couple has been arrested on a charge of sexual battery.

Amanda Bleckman, 46, Elwood was arrested by deputies with the Madison County Sheriff's Department on March 11 on the felony charge of sexual battery and on a hold for a probation violation.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on March 3, the couple were at a laundromat in Elwood and met Bleckman who said she was hungry, sleeping on a couch at a house with no power, heat or running water.

The couple took Bleckman to their home to provide her with a meal and a warm place to sleep.

Sometime during the night Bleckman started kissing the woman, who pushed her away, the document stated.

The couple told detectives they refused the sexual advances and Bleckman started making suicidal statements.

They agreed to drive Bleckman to the Anderson Center for treatment. Bleckman was sitting in the back of the vehicle with the man, according to the complaint, when she attempted a sexual act on him.

The couple returned to Elwood, dropped Bleckman off and went to the Elwood Police Department to report the incident.

Bleckman sent the couple two text messages that she was sorry for what happened, according to the complaint

In an interview with investigators, Bleckman confirmed statements made by the couple but said the sex act was consensual.

Bleckman pleaded guilty in 2021 to a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Elwood City Court Judge Kyle Noone sentenced her to one year in the Madison County jail with the sentence suspended and she was placed on probation.

She has pending charges of domestic battery and possession of paraphernalia in the Elwood City Court.

