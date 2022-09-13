Elwood's Capt. Tyler Irwin named officer of the year

Sep. 13—ANDERSON — Four members of the Elwood Police Department, including the officer of the year, were honored Tuesday by the Madison County prosecutor's office.

It was the first time the ceremony took place since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Chief Deputy Andrew Hanna made the presentations at the Anderson Rotary Club meeting at Anderson Country Club.

It has been a difficult year for members of the Elwood Police Department with the shooting death of officer Noah Shahnavaz on July 31.

Capt. Tyler Irwin was named the prosecutor's office Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

Hanna said Irwin is consistently one of the most active officers in the county and his arrest numbers reflect that work.

"It's the quality of those arrests, not the quantity," Hanna said. "Captain Irwin exemplifies the best on our law enforcement community."

Honorable mention awards went to Elwood Police Chief Jason Brizendine, Assistant Chief Kyle Comer and Lt. Marcus Shoppell.

Hanna said Brizendine deserves credit for building the Elwood Police Department into the professional well-trained and innovative department it is today.

Comer was recognized for his work as both a patrol officer and supervisor and Brizendine made an excellent choice in promoting him, Hanna said.

"The Elwood Police Department has faced unimaginable loss this year," Hanna said. "We can never be sure how we'd act — or lead under such difficult circumstances. But they've raised themselves to the occasion and led with pure class, dignity and strength."

Shoppell leads the list of officers that are filing cases with the prosecutor's office, Hanna said.

"He's a proactive officer who isn't afraid to get involved in situations and go the extra mile in the performance of his duties," Hanna said in presenting the award.

Assistant Anderson Police Chief Norman Rayford also received an honorable mention award from the prosecutor's staff.

"Norman is simply one of the best investigators I've ever seen," Hanna said. "He's diligent, meticulous, and conscientious and I have nothing but the utmost respect for him."

Rayford was named Law Enforcement Officer of the year in 2017 and has been the recipient of numerous honorable mentions.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.