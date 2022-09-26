Ely Cathedral animal service returns after three years

A number of charities brought their animals to Sunday's cathedral service

A cathedral service to give thanks for the companionship offered by animals has taken place after a three-year gap.

The service at Ely Cathedral was last held in 2019, before being halted during the pandemic.

Sunday's service in Cambridgeshire was led by the Right Reverend Dr Dagmar Winter, East Anglia's first female bishop, and her dog Tilda.

Many animals could be seen in the pews of the cathedral, including dogs, cats and a chicken.

Marley the rescue donkey from the Donkey Sanctuary led the procession up the cathedral's grand nave, accompanied by several animal charities and organisations.

The cathedral described the appearance of "a very well-behaved horse called Thomas" as a "first" for the popular service.

All creatures great and small attended the service

A cat seemed rather bemused by the service

It has been hosting the service in aid of local and national animal charities for more than 30 years and in the past has been featured on the BBC's Songs of Praise.

