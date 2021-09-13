Elysee Palace intrigue: ex-Macron security aide on trial

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NICOLAS VAUX-MONTAGNY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PARIS (AP) — A former security aide to President Emmanuel Macron who triggered a political crisis when he was identified as having beaten up a protester during a 2018 May Day demonstration goes on trial Monday on a dozen charges, including voluntary violence, illegally wearing a police badge and carrying a weapon.

Alexandre Benalla, 30, risks up to seven years in prison and 100,000 euros in fines if found guilty.

Benalla’s actions, and the way Macron’s office clumsily handled them, caused the French leader’s first major presidential crisis and discredited his efforts to clean up politics.

At the heart of the controversy was Benalla’s murky role at the presidential Elysee Palace — where a police security contingent is charged with protecting the president — and whether Macron’s presidency had a hidden side with Benalla a critical player. Intense media coverage and a televised parliamentary inquiry that put top Elysee officials, normally invisible to the public, at center stage turned the Benalla affair into political soap opera peppered with intrigue.

A bevy of questions included why the aide stepped into the role of a police officer in the May Day confrontation as real officers stood by watching. Benalla was at the demonstration as an observer. Among other mysteries that emerged was why Benalla held two diplomatic passports after being dismissed from his ill-defined job at the presidential palace, used for travel to African countries.

An initial investigation was opened when a photo showed Benalla with a gun at his hip while serving as a security aide for Macron during his presidential campaign in 2017. It is for the illegal carrying of a firearm that Benalla risks seven years in prison if found guilty.

Benalla is being tried with three other people, two of them police officers who shared with him video-surveillance images showing him dealing blows to a demonstrator. The tip-off is a violation of professional secrets.

Hundreds of violent demonstrators had invaded the traditional May 1 march by unions when Benalla moved into action in a small Left Bank square. ‘’It was war,’’ Benalla told investigators, insisting that as an observer he had no intention of acting violently but intervened because it was his duty as a citizen.

Benalla was initially given a 15-day suspension from his job before returning and heading security for the France team’s victory parade down the Champs-Elysees Avenue on Bastille Day after winning the world championship. He was placed under investigation later in July and, amid public outcry, fired from his job at the presidential palace.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Myanmar's Suu Kyi dizzy and drowsy, skips court appearance

    Suu Kyi, 76, who has been detained on various charges since her overthrow in a Feb. 1 military coup, did not have the coronavirus but felt ill having not traveled in a vehicle for a long time, lawyer Min Min Soe said. Suu Kyi's only communication with the outside world has been through her legal team, which says its access to her is limited and monitored by authorities.

  • Asian shares trend lower after Wall St ends with weekly loss

    Shares slipped Monday in most Asian markets after Wall Street benchmarks ended last week with a decline. Stocks fell in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shangha and Seoul but rose modestly in Sydney. Japan reported its wholesale prices were near a 13-year high in August, adding to concerns over inflation as the country prepares for a leadership transition.

  • 3 contrasting candidates seek chancellery in German election

    Germany is seeing its first three-way contest for the chancellery, with the environmentalist Greens joining the country's two traditional big parties in fielding a candidate. Chancellor Angela Merkel said nearly three years ago that she wouldn't seek a fifth four-year term. The center-left Social Democrats already picked their candidate, Olaf Scholz, in August 2020.

  • Salesforce rival Freshworks aims for nearly $9 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

    The company, which rivals Salesforce.com Inc, said it would sell 28.5 million shares priced between $28 and $32. The San Mateo, California-based firm joins a slew of listings from the software and technology sector. Most such debuts have seen strong interest from market participants who expect the companies to benefit from the shift to hybrid work following the pandemic.

  • First trial in U.S. college admission scandal to begin

    Two high-powered business executives were set on Monday to become the first people to face trial in the "Operation Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal, charged with paying bribes to get their children admitted to an elite U.S. university. Former casino executive Gamal Aziz, 64, and private equity firm founder John Wilson, 62, are accused of conspiring with California college admissions consultant William "Rick" Singer, who previously pleaded guilty in the scheme. Prosecutors allege the two fathers sought to fraudulently secure spots for their children at the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits with hundreds of thousands of dollars in payments.

  • Dengue suspected of killing dozens as Indian state suffers worst outbreak in years

    An outbreak of dengue fever is suspected of killing dozens of people in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh since the start of September, and authorities have launched a campaign to destroy mosquito breeding grounds. Dinesh Kumar Premi, the chief medical officer in Firozabad, the most affected district in the state, told Reuters that 58 people, many of them children, had died in his district alone, raising fears that Uttar Pradesh is in the midst of its worst dengue outbreak in years. "We are taking preventive measures and 95 health camps across the district have been operating in order to contain the spread of this fever," Premi said.

  • Crews in southern Spain face 'complex' wildfire for 5th day

    Firefighting crews in southern Spain are looking at the sky for much-needed rainfall expected on Monday and that they hope can help extinguish a major wildfire that has ravaged 7,700 hectares (19,000 acres) in five days and displaced around 2,600 people from their homes. In Spain, that is paired with an increasing dynamic of rural areas losing population, leading to poorer management of forests and accumulation of burnable material. “We are facing the most complex fire known by the forestry extinction services in recent years,” Juan Sánchez, director of the southern Andalusia region's anti-fire service, told reporters late Sunday.

  • From zippers to glass, shortages of basic goods hobble U.S. economy

    For Lauren Rash, it’s the little things that have snarled production at her tent factory here, like the many shades of black Velcro. Her company, Diamond Brand, just launched a new line of high-end wall tents called the Liminal, thick with vents and fasteners demanded by discerning campers. Before supply chain breakdowns and shortages swept the world in the wake the COVID pandemic, buying the bits and pieces for an assembly line was often as easy as clicking a button and waiting a few days or, at most, a few weeks for delivery.

  • A reluctant feminist: Germany's Merkel still inspires many women

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel has become a feminist icon after 16 years in power even though the world's most powerful woman has only belatedly accepted that label as she prepares to step down, and conceded that gender equality is still a long way off. A rare woman in the upper echelons of her conservative, male-dominated Christian Democrats (CDU), Merkel, 67, long avoided casting herself as a feminist and has only reluctantly supported some policies pushed by feminists such as quotas for women in boardrooms. In 2017, Merkel avoided saying whether she considered herself a feminist when urged to do so at an event with then International Monetary Fund (IMF) director Christine Lagarde and Ivanka Trump, daughter of then-U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • Stanford professors urge U.S. to end program looking for Chinese spies in academia

    A group of Stanford University professors has asked the Justice Department to stop looking for Chinese spies at U.S. universities, joining an effort by human rights groups to end a Trump administration program they said caused racial profiling and was terrorizing some scientists. The "China Initiative" launched in late 2018 aimed to prevent U.S. technology theft by China but has since "deviated significantly from its claimed mission," according to the Sept. 8 letter https://sites.google.com/view/winds-of-freedom, which was signed by 177 Stanford faculty members and made public by them on Monday.

  • Six officers recommended for disciplinary action after U.S. Capitol riot

    "The six sustained cases should not diminish the heroic efforts of the United States Capitol Police officers," the department said Saturday.

  • Benches clear in Yankees-Mets game after Giancarlo Stanton home run

    Benches cleared in the Yankees-Mets game after Giancarlo Stanton crushed a game-tying home run and began jawing with shortstop Francisco Lindor.

  • Two 'heroes' were beaten unconscious after stepping in to try and stop a woman from being sexually assaulted: reports

    Two men, aged 19 and 25, stepped in to stop a woman from being "inappropriately touched." They were then beaten and left for dead, reports say.

  • Judge cancels Rod Stewart's trial, sets plea deal hearing

    A Florida judge has canceled the trial for rock icon Rod Stewart and his adult son and scheduled a hearing next month to discuss a plea deal to resolve charges stemming from a New Year's Eve altercation with a hotel security guard nearly two years ago. Court records show the hearing with Judge August Bonavita is set for Oct. 22 regarding a plea agreement to close the case without them needing to appear in court. If convicted, the Stewarts were facing a year in jail, or probation and a $1,000 fine.

  • Texas Lawyer’s Murder Was Fueled by Anti-Biden Fury & Satanic Delusion, Cops Say

    El Paso Police DepartmentA man accused of fatally shooting an El Paso lawyer and injuring her husband was arrested this week after hunting the couple down at their home in what he claimed was an effort to root out “satanic activities” including abortions by “magic” at a nearby park.Police are now holding Joseph Angel Alvarez, 38, in the El Paso County Jail under a $2.5 million bond after a SWAT team and detectives arrested him outside his job at a Papa John's Pizza, they confirmed in a news rele

  • Kevin McCarthy Ripped On Twitter After Bizarre 3-Word All-Caps Vaccine Rant

    The House minority leader, who is vaccinated, fired off a message opposing vaccine mandates.

  • Former aide compares Melania Trump to 'doomed French queen' Marie Antoinette

    Former aide compares Melania Trump to 'doomed French queen' Marie Antoinette

  • Man charged with first-degree murder, 3 counts of attempted murder in connection with fatal expressway shooting

    Exactly five months after 22-year-old Samuel Garrett was killed as he drove down the Eisenhower Expressway, Illinois State Police, tasked with locating his killer, announced an arrest and charges against the man investigators and prosecutors allege was responsible. Garrett, of the 700 block of North Central Park Avenue, was killed April 12 as he drove west on the offramp from Interstate 290 at ...

  • Trump Spanked for Absence From 9/11 Memorial Services: ‘Ceremony Isn’t About Him, So Why Bother’

    Donald Trump was conspicuously missing from the memorial services attended by former presidents marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people on American soil – and Twitter users took note, sending “where’s trump” trending Saturday. President Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton attended the main ceremony in Lower Manhattan where the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers once stood, while former president George W. Bush spoke at a

  • Mission Viejo Nordstrom robbed at gunpoint, suspect at large

    An armed man wearing an orange or red wig and all-black clothing held up a Nordstrom store at the Shops at Mission Viejo Mall after closing time and got away before deputies arrived, authorities said.