Make 'Em Green With Envy In A LS3-Powered 1962 Chevy Biscayne Restomod

The Chevrolet Biscayne was a car mainly built for fleet vehicle use, but it was offered for the average Joe to purchase due to its inexpensive price, ample room, and decent power. But, this example isn't just your average fleet vehicle Biscayne. With about $150,000 invested, this 1962 Chevrolet Biscayne Restomod is certain to demand attention no matter where it goes and offers pavement-pounding power. Proxibid is excited to offer you the opportunity to take this stunner home for yourself as it is up for bids through their Biloxi auction.

Out of the 127,870 two-door Biscayne models produced for 1962, this one may take the cake as the best build we have ever seen. With a staggering $130,000 invested in the car, this Biscayne restomod went under the knife for a complete frame-off build. According to the description, the paint job alone cost $25,000. One would be hard-pressed to find a Biscayne as nice as this, especially one with such a high-quality and aesthetically pleasing exterior finish. The main body glows in an attractive light green hue with the roof portion finished in a contrasting darker neutral tone. A chrome accent piece runs down each side and adds the perfect touch between the two colors. Both charcoal and chrome trim adorn the exterior, and the tucked wheels in a charcoal finish and chrome lip complement the green exterior perfectly.

The engine bay doubles as a work of art in the form of a General Motors LS3 V8 crate engine that delivers modern potent power. Custom valve covers make the car pop with the model name 'Biscayne' in a paint-matched green. For handling and ride height, this Biscayne restomod sits on an AccuAir full air suspension. To make things even better, only 600 test miles are on the build which makes this modernized classic basically a 'new' car.

Behind the doors sits an immaculate interior complete with black upholstery and an attractive dashboard paint-matched in the same exterior green in its entirety. The inside features simple chrome accents such as the gauge trim and steering wheel. Also inside is a Vintage Air system to keep the cabin temperature nice and comfortable.