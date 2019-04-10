Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 will cross over in May episodes

Maureen Lee Lenker
Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 to cross over in May episodes

Seattle is about to be busier than ever.

Shondaland’s sister series Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 are reuniting for another crossover. The two-hour event will comprise an episode of each show on Thursday, May 2, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

The evening kicks off with a new Grey’s Anatomy episode in which Maggie (Kelly McCreary) will treat one of Station 19’s own. Titled “What I Did For Love,” the episode will also follow Jo (Camilla Luddington) as she learns a difficult lesson and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) as she makes a call that could jeopardize her career while working with a family seeking asylum. It hasn’t been revealed which member of Station 19 is injured, but Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, and Brett Tucker are set to guest-star.

Station 19 makes up the second half of the TGIT crossover, with an episode titled “Always Ready.” After a deadly blaze inside a coffee beanery, the entire Station 19 team is on high alert with one of their own facing treatment for a life-threatening situation at Grey Sloan. McCreary, Tucker, Jake Borelli are listed as the guest stars here.

This is not the first time Grey’s and Station 19 have staged a crossover. The last one aired in Octobert 2018 and shot Station 19 to new ratings highs. Shondaland is no stranger to epic crossovers: Last spring also found How to Get Away With Murder and Scandal sharing a night of interlinked episodes with Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) seeking assistance from Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington).

