EM Review: Recession Fears Outweighed Delay in Some U.S. Tariffs

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market currencies and stocks fell for a fourth straight week last week, the longest losing streak for equities since October, amid mounting concern about a global slowdown. The inversion of the U.S. yield curve for the first time since 2007 fueled fears of a recession, outweighing relief over a pause in the U.S.-China trade war. Argentina led declines after market-friendly President Mauricio Macri was trounced in a primary election.

The following is a roundup of emerging-markets news and highlights for the week ending Aug. 18.

Highlights:

On Wednesday, 10-year Treasury yields fell below the rate on 2-year notes for the first time since 2007. The yield-curve inversion sent ripples through financial markets amid concerns over a possible recession in the U.S.President Donald Trump delayed the imposition of new tariffs on a wide variety of Chinese consumer products including toys and laptops until December. The pause in his fight with China came as senior officials on both sides had their first phone conversation since Trump threatened the tariffs at the beginning of this monthTrump said Thursday he had a call coming soon with China’s President Xi JinpingChina called planned U.S. tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chinese goods a violation of accords reached by the presidents, vowing retaliation as Beijing also pushed back on Trump’s efforts to link the trade war with the turmoil in Hong KongChinese officials are sticking to their plan to visit Washington in September for face-to-face trade meetings, people familiar with the matter saidChina posted the weakest industrial output growth since 2002 in July, as a cyclical slowdown and trade tensions add to the case to roll out more stimulusThe People’s Bank of China has responded to downward pressure on the renminbi exchange rate by communicating with the media and market participants to keep the rate “basically stable,” Deputy Governor Liu Guoqiang writes in a Financial Times opinion pieceYuan won’t see disorderly weakening despite external shocks, including trade frictions, according to an article written by PBOC Deputy Governor Pan GongshengChina’s central bank said it’ll start releasing a new reference rate for bank loansArgentine Economy Minister Nicolas Dujovne resigned Aug. 17, a day after Fitch Ratings cut Argentina’s long-term issuer rating by three notches to CCC and S&P lowered the country’s sovereign rating to B- from B and slapped a negative outlook on itMacri will meet new designated economy minister Hernan Lacunza and central bank President Guido Sandleris, according to a spokesman from the presidential palaceStocks, bonds and the currency all sold off ahead of the downgrade amid the prospect of market friendly Mauricio Macri losing power in October’s presidential electionAssets rebounded Thursday after a brutal three-day sell-offThe rout, that took sovereign bonds and the currency to a record low, hit big funds, including Pimco and star bond manager Michael HasenstabHong Kong’s airport halted check-ins for remaining departures for a second straight day on Tuesday as embattled local leader Carrie Lam warned that the city risked sliding into an “abyss”Investors are getting anxious about the impact of 10 weeks of anti-government demonstrations on Hong Kong’s banksChina ramped up the rhetoric against the protesters, with mainland officials in the city saying they “acted like terrorists” in swarming the main terminal buildingsBrazil’s central bank announced it will sell dollars from its foreign reserves for the first time in more than a decade to meet spot-market demandCentral bank will also offer reverse currency swaps -- the equivalent of buying dollars in the futures market -- to cancel out the impact selling dollars would have had on the realPlan was welcomed by traders who say the move will help meet market demand without disrupting the outlook for the currencyThe Moscow City Court released French investor Philippe Delpal from jail to house arrest after prosecutors unexpectedly dropped their opposition in a closely watched case that’s become a thorn in relations between Russia and France

Asia:

The People’s Bank of China is “close” to issuing its own cryptocurrency, according to a senior officialSouth Korea moved to downgrade Japan from its list of most trusted trading partners while also seeking talks to end a months-long spat that has hurt economic ties between the two American alliesSouth Korea is not considering curbs on DRAM supply to Japan as part of corresponding measures against Japan’s export restrictions, President Moon Jae-in’s spokeswoman Ko Min-jung saidBank Indonesia said there is still space for a policy rate cut, while the economy continues to perform well despite strong external headwindsIndonesia’s economy is set to expand at the fastest pace in seven years in 2020 with growth of 5.3%, President Joko Widodo said Friday in his annual budget speechWidodo sought parliament’s approval to relocate the nation’s capital to the island of Borneo, home to some of the world’s biggest coal reserves and orangutan habitats, as he seeks to ease pressure on congested and polluted JakartaWidodo said laws hindering the nation’s progress must be scrapped to boost economic growth, signaling his intention to push on with an ambitious nation-building agenda in his second termPresident proposed record government spending next year to drive the economy to its quickest projected growth in seven yearsThai Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said he is satisfied with the Bank of Thailand’s currency management and that the baht strength reflects a high current-account surplus. He also said the central bank can’t intervene much as Thailand could then be criticized for being a currency manipulatorPrime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha wants the baht to be at the level that the country’s exports can compete, Narumon Pinyosinwat, the government’s spokeswoman, saidBank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob said a planned policy-coordination committee with the Ministry of Finance won’t affect the central bank’s rate decisionsThailand plans a 316-billion-baht ($10 billion) package of government spending and loans to counter an economic slowdown caused by the U.S.-China trade war and currency strengthIndia Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hit back at critics of his government’s decision to revoke Kashmir’s autonomy, saying its special status had only led to terrorism and corruptionHe also announced a new position of Chief of Defence Staff, saying the move will “sharpen coordination” between the army, navy and air force servicesIndia’s consumer prices rose 3.15% in July compared with 3.18% in June, while wholesale-price gains slowed more-than-expected to 1.1% from 2% the prior monthFurther reduction in Philippines lenders’ reserve requirement ratio is a live discussion in Monetary Board, central bank Deputy Governor Francis Dakila told ABS-CBN News ChannelForeign direct investments net inflow was at $242 million in May, down 85.1% from last yearMalaysia’s economic growth quickened in the second quarter, spurred by stronger domestic demand and a rebound in commodity prices; gross domestic product expanded better-than-expected 4.9% in the second quarter from a year ago, the strongest expansion since early last yearThe central bank announced further steps to increase market liquidity, ahead of an expected decision by FTSE Russell in September on whether to retain ringgit bonds in its indexInflation slowed to 1.4% in July on year from 1.5% in JuneThe European Union opened a probe into whether Chinese, Taiwanese and Indonesian exporters of flat-rolled stainless steel sell it in Europe below costTaiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang asked central bank governor Yang Chin-long to closely monitor global financial markets amid China-U.S. trade conflict and uncertainties surrounding Hong KongTaiwan plans to spend a record amount on national defense next year as President Tsai Ing-wen looks to bolster the island’s defenses in the face of threats from an increasingly assertive China