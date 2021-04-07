EMA to issue guidance for AstraZeneca vaccine in under-60s, Dutch to pause in under-60s: health minister

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The European medicines watchdog will on Wednesday issue guidance on whether AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine should be used in people under 60, and the Netherlands is pausing its use in under-60s, the Dutch Health Minister said in a Facebook post.

Hugo De Jonge, in charge of the Dutch response to the pandemic, wrote that the government had decided to pause AstraZeneca vaccinations for people under 60 pending advice from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which was holding a briefing at 1400 GMT.

"The EMA will issue that advice for people younger than 60 today," he wrote on Facebook.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling and Bart Meijer; Writing by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Recommended Stories

  • Prosecutors in Minneapolis set to recall expert on police use of force at Chauvin trial

    Prosecutors are expected to call back to the witness stand on Wednesday an expert in the use of force by police in a bid to show jurors that former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin disregarded his training when he knelt on George Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes during last year's deadly arrest. Los Angeles Police Department Sergeant Jody Stiger began his testimony at Chauvin's murder trial on Tuesday, calling the fired former officer's use of force in the May 2020 incident "excessive."

  • Salvage of Dutch ship adrift off Norway postponed for a day

    Bad weather conditions have postponed efforts to salvage a Dutch cargo ship that's been drifting off the coast of Norway for two days after its crew was evacuated, Norwegian maritime officials said Wednesday. “Life and health are always the first priority during an incident like this, and it must be safe to carry out the rescue,” said Hans Petter Mortensholm, emergency director at the Norwegian Coastal Administration. The weather in the region has improved slightly and the ship was no longer in immediate danger of capsizing — even though it was listing at a 40-50 degree angle — Norwegian officials said.

  • Georgia's New Law, and the Risk of Election Subversion

    What would have happened if the Georgia secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, had responded, “OK, I’ll try,” in a January phone call after President Donald Trump asked him to “find” 11,000 votes? No one can be sure. What is clear is that the question has been overlooked in recent months. Public attention has mostly moved on from Trump’s bid to overturn the election; activists and politicians are focused more on whether to restrict or expand voting access, particularly by mail. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times But trying to reverse an election result without credible evidence of widespread fraud is an act of a different magnitude than narrowing access. A successful effort to subvert an election would pose grave and fundamental risks to democracy, risking political violence and secessionism. Beyond any provisions on voting itself, the new Georgia election law risks making election subversion easier. It creates new avenues for partisan interference in election administration. This includes allowing the state elections board, now newly controlled by appointees of the Republican state Legislature, to appoint a single person to take control of typically bipartisan county election boards, which have important power over vote counting and voter eligibility. The law also gives the Legislature the authority to appoint the chair of the state election board and two more of its five voting members, allowing it to appoint a majority of the board. It strips the secretary of state of the chair and a vote. Even without this law, there would still be a risk of election subversion: Election officials and administrators all over the country possess important powers, including certification of election results, that could be abused in pursuit of partisan gain. And it’s a risk that H.R. 1, the reform bill congressional Democrats are pushing, does relatively little to address. The new Georgia law does not inherently make it easier to “find” 11,000 votes. Almost all of the powers that the Legislature might use already existed — they were just vested in other people or bodies. They could have been abused before and could be in the future, regardless of the new law. And the law has eligibility requirements for a chair that exclude many of the sort of people who would seem likeliest to abuse their authority, including anyone who has been a political candidate, campaign contributor or party organizer in the two years before the appointment. This is not guaranteed to preclude a rabid partisan leading the board, but no such checks had existed on the secretary of state. (Raffensperger, a Republican, previously served in the Georgia House of Representatives.) The law takes power from the very person, Raffensperger, who a mere three months ago rebuffed Trump’s plea to find 11,000 votes. State legislators demoted Raffensperger for a reason: Many were probably sympathetic to Trump’s allegations. And if the Legislature had a problem with how Raffensperger handled the 2020 election, it is reasonable to wonder whether it might have supported board members aggressively backing the claims advanced by Trump. Can state boards, county boards or anyone else use their administrative powers to flip electoral outcomes? After the November election, a majority of Republican members of Congress and state attorneys general signed on to efforts that would have invalidated millions of votes and brought about a constitutional crisis. With that backdrop, it seems naive to assume that no one would try to abuse such power, whether in Georgia or elsewhere. It’s worth going back to Trump’s infamous call. While the oft-quoted line about “finding” votes makes it sound as if he wanted Raffensperger to manufacture votes out of thin air, Trump said he had already found the votes, in the form of thousands of ballots he said were cast illegally: “We have all the votes we need. You know, we won the state. If you took, these are the most minimal numbers, the numbers that I gave you, those are numbers that are certified, your absentee ballots sent to vacant addresses, your out-of-state voters, 4,925. You know when you add them up, it’s many more times, it’s many times the 11,779 number.” In addition to the 4,925 out-of-state voters mentioned, Trump baselessly asserted in the call that there were hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots with forged signatures. He alleged, based on imperfect matches between lists of voters, that there were 4,502 voters who voted but weren’t registered; 18,325 voters with vacant addresses; 904 voters who voted only with a P.O. box address; and nearly 5,000 votes by dead people. And with virtually no evidence whatsoever, he alleged great malfeasance in Atlanta’s Fulton County, including 18,000 votes having to do with someone who did something nefarious and “3,000 pounds” of shredded ballots. County and state election officials hold a variety of powers relevant to such claims. They evaluate whether to accept or reject ballots, and they certify results. In Georgia, they hear eligibility challenges. It would have been hard to employ these powers to aid Trump, let alone to survive a subsequent court challenge. But there are levers that they could have at least tried to pull, even if it’s not clear what would have come of it. One option is that the state board could have usurped the power of Fulton County, based on the president’s allegations in the general election and other allegations from the primary (the law requires evidence of failed administration in at least two elections over the prior two years). The state board could have either used the president’s allegations as a basis to refuse to certify the result or to disqualify otherwise eligible voters. It would be hard or even impossible to pull this off immediately after an election. The law requires a fairly drawn-out hearing process before the state can interfere in county elections. The preliminary hearing can’t be held for at least 30 days after an initial petition, which is after the Georgia certification deadline. But perhaps a nefarious board could lay the groundwork earlier, potentially putting a newly appointed superintendent in control before the elections, when he or she would have the ability to preemptively disqualify voters and ballots. County election boards heard similar kinds of challenges to voter eligibility during the Georgia runoff. The state Republican Party and a Texas group challenged the eligibility of hundreds of thousands of voters in December, based on whether a voter appeared to match someone on the Postal Service list of people in the National Change of Address Registry. A few small counties actually went through with trying to invalidate voters on this basis. This eligibility challenge was rejected by the U.S. District Court Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner, who happens to be the sister of Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost the 2018 governor’s race in Georgia to Brian Kemp. But although the eligibility challenge faltered in the runoff, it is not obvious that ironclad protections exist against eligibility challenges, either as a matter of court precedent or as a matter of federal law. A narrower challenge could have had a better chance of surviving a court challenge. And the new Georgia law makes these kinds of challenges easier, by allowing a single person to challenge the eligibility of an unlimited number of voters. Another option to thwart an election might be to stop certification. The new Georgia law does not do much to make it easier to block certification, as the secretary of state — not the board or the Legislature — still certifies results statewide. But county election boards, including in Georgia, generally certify their election results, which the secretary of state then certifies statewide. Trump tried to thwart efforts to certify the results certification, turning routine hearings into televised events. In the end, Trump’s effort failed. Election officials overwhelmingly acted to preserve the integrity of the election, despite immense political pressure to act. Even so, the president did manage to persuade a handful of officials to vote against certification on dubious grounds. If secretaries of state had not certified election results, whether in Georgia or elsewhere, it might have plunged the country into crisis with uncertain consequences. It is not unreasonable to wonder whether there is a chance of something similar occurring in the future, given how many House Republicans refused to certify the electoral count. Election administrators may have other options to undermine elections, besides disqualifying ballots and voters or decertifying the results, either in Georgia or in other states. All of this represents an obvious threat to American democracy. And yet the risk of election subversion has been overshadowed by the fight over new restrictions on voting, especially by mail. Progressives have been concerned about these kinds of restrictions for years, and the reform bill H.R. 1 was written in part as a response. But since the law was mainly devised before the 2020 election, its provisions don’t directly address the new risk that election officials could subvert election results. There is no provision, for instance, requiring nonpartisan administration or certification of federal elections. H.R. 1 does have provisions that would indirectly limit the options available to actors who might try to subvert elections. One notable example is a provision against voter caging, which precludes eligibility challenges based on matched lists, like the change of address notification challenge attempted in December. It also includes provisions that ensure basic election administration, like requiring that people don’t wait in line longer than 30 minutes. But with the main focus of the proposed law being to improve democracy, by expanding voting access and more, it is not at all obvious whether H.R. 1 amounts to a comprehensive effort to protect democracy. And even if it does have the protections it needs, the risk of election subversion has received such little attention that relevant provisions might not be included in a slimmed-down bill. Those provisions have not been mentioned in most proposals for a narrower bill. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Myanmar forces arrest comedian, break up doctors' protest

    Authorities in Myanmar arrested the country’s best-known comedian on Tuesday as they continue to crack down on people they accuse of helping incite nationwide protests against February's military coup. Zarganar, 60, is a sharp-tongued satirist who has been in and out of prison since he was active in a failed 1988 popular uprising against a previous military dictatorship. It was not immediately clear what Zarganar, whose real name is Maung Thura, has been charged with.

  • Car slams into utility pole in Milton

    A car crashed into a utility pole in Milton.

  • How the Hurricanes inched closer to the first-place Florida Panthers

    Staal scores twice each as the Canes beat the NHL Central Division leaders in the first of a two-game set at PNC Arena.

  • Nike unveils NBA-like 'City Connect' uniform for Boston Red Sox, with more MLB teams coming soon

    The Boston Red Sox were the first MLB team to reveal their "City Connect" uniform as part of baseball's new partnership with Nike.

  • Pakistan's prime minister links rape to how women dress

    Hundreds have signed a statement circulating online calling Khan's comments "factually incorrect, insensitive and dangerous."

  • Biden Plan Will Raise Taxes on the Middle Class

    President Biden’s promise to raise taxes only on the richest Americans cannot possibly be upheld if he is successful with the centerpiece of his tax plan. That, of course, is to repeal the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) passed during the Trump administration. The primary effect of the TCJA was to reduce taxes for Americans in the bottom 80 percent of the income distribution. Put another way, the top 20 percent of earners were the only ones who did not get a tax cut under the TCJA. Americans earning between about $40,000 and $80,000 per year benefited most from the TCJA, and millions of others at the lowest income levels were taken off the tax rolls altogether. President Biden, along with House and Senate Democrats, have pledged to reverse all that. For example, the president vows to eliminate the so-called “stepped-up basis” rule for inherited property. The president refers to this as a “loophole” that allows the rich to game the system. It is no loophole. In fact, it is a specific rule of law under Internal Revenue Code §1014. This law was not a part of the TCJA. It has been on the books since 1954 but is only now under attack by Democrats looking for ways to take more of your money. Here’s how it works. Suppose your parents own a home worth $200,000. They purchased the home decades ago for, say, $50,000. If they gift the home to you prior to their passing, your basis in the home is the same as theirs: $50,000. That means if you sell the home for its current value of $200,000, you must pay capital gains tax on the profit of $150,000 — the difference between basis and sale price. By contrast, if you inherit the home after their death, your basis is equal to the fair market value of the property as of the date of death — in this example, $200,000. See: Code §1014(a)(1). Now if you sell the property for $200,000, there is no capital-gains tax because there’s no gain (sale price minus basis equals gain). This is what we refer to as “stepped-up basis.” And the rule absolutely does not apply only to “rich people.” The operation of Code §1014 is not controlled by one’s annual income, the value of the inherited asset, or the total value of one’s estate. It applies across the board. Every American taxpayer enjoys the benefit of stepped-up basis on inherited property. If Code §1014 were repealed in its entirety, all inherited property would be taxed on sale at the capital-gains rate. In general, the gain would be calculated on the difference between the sale price and the price at which the deceased person paid for it (plus any capital improvements that add to the cost basis). To go back to your parents’ home, if they paid $50,000 for it, and you sold it for $200,000 after their death, that $150,000 would be subject to tax. And that example might not be as extreme as it seems. It’s not unlikely that your parents would have held on to their last home for many years. One consolation, however, is that the White House appears to be contemplating exempting the first $1 million in unrealized gains from these new rules, a limit which, if left unchanged, will likely be eroded by inflation over the years, if not outright reduced or eliminated. Moreover, you can expect the tax bill to be calculated at a much higher rate than those currently in effect. According to Gallup, as of 2017, 82 percent of Americans over age 65 own their own homes. That is the highest rate of homeownership for any age group. When these people die, their property passes to their heirs. If President Biden and the Democrats have their way, the coming years will see an increased transfer of wealth — not from parents to children (as it should be) — but from parents to the federal government. For now, there may be a way for those affected by these proposed changes to reduce the impact of the law, by (to oversimplify) selling a primary residence eligible for capital-gains-tax relief on its sale, but then how many elderly people are going to want to go through the disruption of selling their homes at a late stage in their lives? And of course, to the extent that there are ways to reduce the impact of the step-up rules, we cannot be sure that they will endure, considering how desperate the federal government will be for money in light of the multi-trillion-dollar spending spree it’s been on for the past year. Meanwhile, keep an eye on the estate tax, too. In 2021, estates valued under $11.7 million are not subject to the estate tax. But if President Biden has his way, that threshold will be cut to $3.5 million, and the rate of tax increased to 45 percent (from 40 percent). Considering that as recently as 2001 the threshold was just $675,000, it’s not difficult to foresee this tax hitting middle-income Americans. So much for tax hikes on “only the rich.” Author’s Note: Any tax strategy depends upon the totality of your own circumstances. Before engaging in any tax strategy, you should first consult competent advisors to whom you make full disclosure of all the relevant facts and circumstances of your case.

  • Derek Chauvin trial, day 7: EMT says Minneapolis policy requires police to call ambulance, render medical aid in ‘critical’ situations

    Minneapolis officers responsible for training police took the stand Tuesday in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, charged in George Floyd's death.

  • Carnival Cruise Line threatens to remove its ships from US home ports to sail elsewhere

    Carnival Cruise Line threatened to move its ships out of U.S. waters Tuesday after canceling all cruises from domestic ports through June 30.

  • Sharon Osbourne shared texts showing her apologizing to Sheryl Underwood, who said they hadn't spoken

    The texts are dated March 12, 15, and 18 and show Osbourne apologizing for their heated exchange on "The Talk," which Osbourne has now left.

  • ‘A Whole Bunch of Crazy’: Inside the South Carolina GOP’s MAGA Coup

    Win McNamee/GettyWhen Lenna Smith arrived at her precinct’s annual Republican Party organizing meeting last month, she didn’t expect to be greeted by a dozen strangers.Smith has been a fixture in GOP politics in Greenville, South Carolina, for 30 years. As a prominent anti-abortion activist, she has in her rolodex nearly everyone notable or influential in conservative circles in the state’s most populous county. She is on a first-name basis with past governors.So, when Smith walked into a church function room for her precinct meeting on March 22 and saw people who’d never participated in local GOP politics, she was a little unnerved. As precinct president, it was Smith’s job to run the meeting, and she simply chalked up the new faces as “neighbors I’ve never met.”But what happened next was totally out of her control. When it came time to elect the precinct’s president for the coming year, one of the newcomers nominated a fellow newcomer, but not a single person nominated Smith. Stunned, she had to nominate herself. “That was a little disheartening,” she said.When it came time to vote, the outcome was a foregone conclusion: Smith had lost the president position she’d held for years. For the vote on the next most senior office, the same thing happened, and then the next, until there were no more offices left. Smith had been totally shut out.“I came home, and told my husband, I was just booted out,” Smith told The Daily Beast. “Do these people see me as what I’m not?” she recalled wondering. “Did I offend them?”What happened in Smith’s precinct was no one-off oddity; that night, longtime party activists were similarly ejected from their positions at meetings across Greenville County after hundreds of new faces showed up, seemingly out of the woodwork. The GOP loyalists did not know them, but the newcomers seemed to know the process, and they took advantage of it to jettison longtime officials.Smith, and others, seemed to offend simply by having a whiff of experience in local politics, a black mark that was linked to the worst possible offense to the GOP base: not doing enough to support Donald Trump in the wake of the 2020 election.Since Trump’s defeat and the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the MAGA faithful around the country have been restless. State-level activists have led the charge nationally in loudly criticizing and plotting against any Republican perceived to be an enemy of the Trump movement, from members of Congress who voted to impeach the ex-president to local officials seen as being weak or soft when it counted.The phenomenon is not unique to this pocket of South Carolina, but the fight unspooling here is a powerful microcosm of the dynamics in a national tug-of-war over the direction of the Republican Party after Trump’s presidency.The figure at the vanguard of that latter camp is Pressley Stutts, a local Tea Party leader who has been a thorn in the side of allegedly establishment “RINOs”—Republicans in name only—for years.Like many Republicans, Stutts has followed the ex-president and right-wing media into a morass of conspiracy theories that the election was rigged, and the feckless Republican politicians and officials he’d derided for years were doing nothing to stop it. That rhetoric fomented the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6; Stutts, in fact, was proudly there that day.Beginning in December, Stutts and his allies have undertaken a sweeping campaign to train rank-and-file voters—“people who understand President Trump's MAGA agenda and live by it,” as he wrote on Facebook—on how to wield power in local party politics. From the ground up, they’re planning to oust and replace officials all the way to the state party. Stutts, who is aiming for a leadership position in the Greenville County GOP, has urged Lin Wood, the Atlanta lawyer who has become an icon to the conspiracy-obsessed right, in his nascent bid for the state GOP chairmanship after he left Georgia for South Carolina.“There are a lot of good people that did lose their positions. Some are my friends,” Stutts admitted, reached by The Daily Beast on Tuesday. “Some people say, Pressley, what have you done?”But Stutts said that Trump’s instructions to the faithful were clear. “He said, go purge, get rid of the RINOs in the Republican Party. So we took him seriously.”Greenville County is a fitting stage for such a drama. It is South Carolina’s most populous county, and it’s considered the most conservative region in this already ruby-red state. Local Republicans proudly consider their local GOP to be the most influential and a required stop for presidential hopefuls seeking an edge in South Carolina’s critical early primary.Longtime activists here worry that reputation—and their ability to continue dominating South Carolina elections—will erode if the newcomers take control. Suzette Jordan, who has been a GOP activist in Greenville for three decades, said that those ousted have institutional knowledge and skills that have helped the party win elections and build influence. That, she says, seems to be lost on Stutts and his ilk.“It’s frustrating to think the party may be turned over to people who have different goals from what we’ve had for years,” she told The Daily Beast. “Their goal is to replace us all. They may succeed.”Jordan, who used to work for the area’s former congressman, Trey Gowdy, is not running for another term for a seat on the state party’s executive committee. But she couldn’t manage to get elected to a minor precinct position, even after she pointedly informed her precinct that she was just one of a few South Carolinians to cast a vote for Trump as a member of the Electoral College.“We’ve been accused of being establishment, being not MAGA enough, whatever that means,” said Jordan. “Afterward, a lady stepped up and said, ‘Congratulations on being an elector!’ It was kind of ironic to me. None of that mattered.”Nate Leupp, the current chairman of the Greenville County GOP, estimated that about 30 percent of the county’s precincts were targeted by the outsider faction on the night of March 22. Their message, he told The Daily Beast, was clear: “We are MAGA, and we’re here to take over.”But Leupp couldn’t help but notice a personal dimension to the effort. He is an active Trump supporter, and as chair, he has organized local Republicans to travel to greet the ex-president in his visits as far away as Charlotte, North Carolina. But when he was making the rounds at precincts that night and introduced himself, Leupp said attendees “looked at me like I was Satan.” He is not running for another term as county chairman.The notion of this deep-red county crowded with RINOs has been routinely advanced by Stutts, who lost to Leupp in a bid for the party’s chairmanship in 2019. Their acrimonious showdown included an accusation from Stutts that Leupp stole a bathrobe from the Trump hotel in D.C.—Leupp says he did not—and surfaced Stutts’ personal financial debts to the state of North Carolina and the IRS.Lin Wood Booted From Lawyers Club After Calling for Pence’s ExecutionBut the GOP base’s widespread dissatisfaction with the establishment’s handling of the 2020 election has supercharged longstanding concerns, giving Stutts and like-minded allies their best chance yet to oust local and state leaders. Stutts claimed to The Daily Beast that his organizing coalition turned out 1,400 people to precinct meetings across Greenville County in March, “because the people are pissed, they want their country back.”Facebook has been a key organizing tool. Stutts has built a following on the platform—despite suffering the occasional ban due to alleged censorship—and his posts since November read like a real-time diary of the MAGA movement’s increasingly frantic hopes that Trump could cling to power. On Facebook, Stutts has interspersed broadsides against local Republicans with repostings of QAnon-inflected fantasies of mass hangings of Deep State traitors alongside inspirational memes and photos of dogs. “Judgement day,” read one meme he shared, “will not be rigged.”Stutts also posted numerous photos of the Jan. 6 rally and subsequent riot, including selfies with InfoWars host Alex Jones and rally organizer Ali Alexander. One early post from the day, with a photo of the mob clamoring up the inauguration stand on the Capitol’s West Front, had the cheer-leading message, “Trump supporters breach the Capitol!”However, Stutts later embraced the conspiracy theory that it was “antifa,” not Trump supporters, who were responsible for the violence—even comparing it to Kristallnacht, a night of coordinated violence carried out in Germany by Nazi paramilitary squads against Jews in 1938. Federal court proceedings have found, of course, that many of the people who broke into the Capitol and attacked police officers belonged to far-right militia groups, or at least were Trump supporters, not antifa.Pressed on this, Stutts maintained that he was certain of antifa’s presence on Jan. 6 despite having no evidence. He insisted he does not embrace QAnon despite having posted Q-friendly content. “Don’t even go up that tree,” he told The Daily Beast.It’s no surprise that Stutts and his supporters have found common cause with Lin Wood, the Trump-supporting lawyer so extreme that even Team Trump have distanced themselves from him. Georgia Republicans blame Wood’s fervent promotion of election conspiracies in his prior home state for contributing to the party’s loss in a pair of Jan. 5 Senate runoffs.“Pressley and some of his friends came to me a few days ago and raised with me the question of whether I would consider running for chairman of the Republican Party,” said Wood on March 31. Heeding their call, he decided to get in and challenge Drew McKissick, who has been twice endorsed by Trump.After a discussion of Wood’s unfounded conspiracy claims that Chief Justice John Roberts is linked to Jeffrey Epstein, a caller asked Wood why he would challenge someone who’s secured Trump’s backing. Wood replied that people like McKissick “say the right things, they seem to even embrace President Trump, but when the tough calls have to be made, it seems like they don’t walk the walk, they don’t back up their words.”Few have taken Wood’s long-shot bid for party chairman seriously, but Stutts and his allies have laid at least some groundwork for him. By replacing activists like Jordan and Smith with a legion of newcomers at the precinct level, they can ensure support for their slate of candidates at the county convention scheduled for April 13; from there, they can send delegates to the state convention in May, which will vote on the party chairmanship. “A whole bunch of crazy,” said Leupp, “is going to happen in the next week.”Some established Republicans cast the apparent change in the guard as a cyclical part of the political process. “When an event or a candidate or an issue captures the attention of those who have been sitting on the sidelines, they are then motivated to ‘get involved’ and ‘take back the party,’” said Chad Groover, a former chairman of the Greenville GOP. But he added that many of those being taken out were loyal supporters of Trump.“The grassroots activists working the hardest for President Trump’s re-election were the County Party officers and executive committeeman,” Groover said. “So it is disappointing that these same people are being cast aside for precinct and county party leadership roles by individuals who have just recently—many just since November—decided to get involved.”Smith, the longtime activist ousted in her home precinct, isn’t taking her defeat personally. “Hopefully,” she said of the people who replaced her, “they’ll all jump in and become great leaders and great spokesmen and be what we want the party to be.” Still, Smith can’t help but wonder about them. “I don’t have a history with them,” she said. “That makes me wonder, where have you been?”For the first time in decades of involvement with the GOP, Smith will have more hours in the day to contemplate these questions. “I guess,” she said, “I’ll be spending more time in my garden this year.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • China warns Washington not to boycott Winter Olympics

    China's government warned Washington on Wednesday not to boycott next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing after the Biden administration said it was talking with allies about a joint approach to complaints of human rights abuses. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson rejected accusations of abuses against ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region. “The politicization of sports will damage the spirit of the Olympic Charter and the interests of athletes from all countries,” said the spokesperson, Zhao Lijian.

  • McConnell expresses confidence in Fauci's expertise and urges Republican men to get the COVID-19 vaccine

    "I'm a Republican man and I want to say to everyone, we need to take this vaccine," McConnell said on Monday, while also backing Fauci as "reliable."

  • Kylie Jenner is officially booted off Forbes' billionaires list 2 years after being named the world's 'youngest self-made billionaire'

    Jenner was outed by Forbes in 2020 for exaggerating claims about her wealth.

  • Kim says North Korea facing its 'worst-ever situation'

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has acknowledged his country was facing the “worst-ever situation” as he addressed thousands of grassroots members of his ruling party during a major political conference in Pyongyang. Experts say Kim is facing perhaps his toughest moment as he approaches a decade in rule, with North Korea’s coronavirus lockdown unleashing further shock on an economy devastated by decades of mismanagement and crippling U.S.-led sanctions over his nuclear weapons program. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Kim made the comments during an opening speech at a meeting of the Workers’ Party’s cell secretaries on Tuesday.

  • China sends more jets; Taiwan says it will fight to the end if there's war

    China sent more fighter jets into Taiwan's air defence zone on Wednesday in a stepped up show of force around the island Beijing claims as its own, and Taiwan's foreign minister said it would fight to the end if China attacks. The democratic self-governed island has complained of repeated military activities by Beijing in recent months, with China's air force making almost daily forays in Taiwan's air defence identification zone. On Monday, China said an aircraft carrier group was exercising close to the island.

  • The Daily Show's Trevor Noah explains 'vaccine passports,' explores why Fox News hates them so much

    "As more and more people get vaccinated, it's going to get safer for all sorts of places to open up again," Trevor Noah said on Tuesday's Daily Show. "But the question is, how will businesses know which of their customers have actually been vaccinated?" One idea is gaining traction and making talking heads explode. "Yes, welcome to the world of 'vaccine passports,' which I think are a great and simple way to show that you're immune from corona," Noah said. "I mean, I've just been going around yelling that I've been shot, and you'd think people would relax knowing that I've been vaccinated, but they always seem to freak out. People are weird." Vaccine passports "can help give businesses peace of mind," Noah said. "American businesses want to know that the customers legally carrying assault rifles into their store aren't going to sneeze on anyone." Carrying around proof of vaccination "may sound like a novel idea, but it's really nothing new," he added. "People already have to prove that they've been vaccinated for a ton of reasons," but "just like most things in America, vaccine passports aren't without controversy. In fact, Republican governors in Texas and Florida have already banned businesses in their state from requiring one. And the very idea of vaccine passports has Fox News so freaked out, they've started standing up for the undocumented." Noah showed some Fox News clips and tried to inject some calming humor. "First of all, this is not 'the end of human liberty in the West' — that happened in 2001, when they shut down Napster," he joked. "And look, they can say that this is Nazi Germany, but nobody's forcing you to get a vaccine passport. Like, if you don't want one, don't get one. You'll just have to pay a coyote to sneak you into Dunkin Donuts." "Just because Fox News is being dramatic doesn't mean that there aren't some legitimate concerns around a vaccine passport — especially if that passport ends up being a smartphone app," Noah noted. "Not everybody has a smartphone ... but paper vaccine passports could have all kinds of issues, too. They can be forged, they can get lost, a girl could trick you into writing your phone number on it, and now she's vaccinated." Watch his suggested solutions below. More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPMatt Gaetz and the tyranny of the backbencherJohn Boehner: Trump's 'bulls---' cost GOP the Senate and 'led to mob violence'

  • Two children killed in Roanoke backhoe accident studied at private Fort Worth school

    The driver of the backhoe, Vijender Chauhan, 40, of Crowley, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of manslaughter, according to the Texas Highway Patrol.