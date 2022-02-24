EMA backs Pfizer COVID booster for teens, Moderna shot for 6-11 year olds

(Reuters) -The European Union's health regulator on Thursday backed giving a booster shot of Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents aged 12 and over, as well as the expanded use of Moderna's vaccine in children aged six to 11.

The recommendations by the European Medicine Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use will be followed by final decisions by the European Commission.

The moves come after several EU countries have already started to offer booster doses of Pfizer's vaccine to teens.

Germany's vaccine committee in January recommended all children between the ages of 12 and 17 receive a booster, following the initial two-shot course. Other nations in the region followed suit.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a report this month that 10 countries in the European Economic Area, which comprises the 27 EU member states plus Liechtenstein, Iceland and Norway, had already recommended a booster dose for those under 18 years of age.

The EMA on Thursday also recommended the approval of Moderna's COVID vaccine for use in children aged six to 11.

Moderna's vaccine, Spikevax, is already approved for use in adults and children aged 12 and over.

The dose of Spikevax in six to 11-year-olds will be 50 micrograms instead of the 100 micrograms used for people aged 12 and over, the agency said.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru and Ludwig BurgerEditing by Alison Williams and Mark Potter)