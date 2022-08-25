Emaar Jumps on Recommendation to Ditch Foreign Ownership Cap

Shaji Mathew and Farah Elbahrawy
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Emaar Properties PJSC’s shares rallied after its board recommended removing a cap on the amount of the Dubai developer’s shares that foreigners can own.

Shareholders will consider the proposal at a meeting on Sept. 21, according to a statement. The foreign-ownership limit is currently set at 49%. Shares in the firm advanced as much as 4.7% at the open before trimming gains to 3% by 10:12 a.m. local time.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and BlackRock Inc. are among the firm’s foreign owners, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The stock is included in major global benchmarks tracking developing-nation equities, including the widely-tracked MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

Read more:

  • Dubai Ruler Gets Chunk of Developer Emaar in $2 Billion Deal

  • Dubai’s Emaar Approves Sale of Fashion E-Retailer Namshi to Noon

(Updates to add share move, foreign ownership details.)

