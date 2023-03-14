Emaciated woman found hiding under house was locked in closet for months, TN cops say

A man held a woman captive in a closet for around two months, only letting her out for an hour a day, according to Tennessee police.

Officers found the 40-year-old woman hiding beneath a home under construction at around 1:30 p.m. on March 11, according to the Dyersburg Police Department.

She weighed less than 100 pounds and had cuts on her face, according to the police.

The woman told police that she had been kidnapped by her boyfriend about two months earlier and had just escaped, the post says.

She told officers she had been locked in a closet and was only allowed out for one hour a day, according to police. The closet was in a vacant house.

She was given “very limited” food and not allowed to use the bathroom, police said.

Detectives found the vacant house where she had been held and discovered human waste inside, according to police.

She said she was in a relationship with her accused kidnapper, police said, and he started to abuse her before holding her captive. Detectives are still searching for him.

He is wanted on a charge of aggravated kidnapping, according to police.

Dyersburg is about 75 miles northeast of Memphis.

Teen missing from Texas found locked in building over 1,000 miles away, NC cops say

Mom abandons Texas kids, 12 and 3, for months and is captured in Alabama, police say

8-year-old Washington girl found in Mexico 4 years after she was kidnapped, FBI says