eMagin Corporation (NYSEMKT:EMAN): Does The -13% Earnings Drop Reflect A Longer Term Trend?

Understanding how eMagin Corporation (NYSEMKT:EMAN) is performing as a company requires looking at more than just a years' earnings. Today I will run you through a basic sense check to gain perspective on how eMagin is doing by comparing its latest earnings with its long-term trend as well as the performance of its electronic industry peers.

See our latest analysis for eMagin

Was EMAN's weak performance lately a part of a long-term decline?

EMAN is loss-making, with the most recent trailing twelve-month earnings of -US$8.9m (from 31 March 2019), which compared to last year has become more negative. Furthermore, the company's loss seem to be growing over time, with the five-year earnings average of -US$6.8m. Each year, for the past five years EMAN has seen an annual decline in revenue of -1.5%, on average. This adverse movement is a driver of the company's inability to reach breakeven.

Looking at growth from a sector-level, the US electronic industry has been growing its average earnings by double-digit 50% over the previous twelve months,

AMEX:EMAN Income Statement, August 8th 2019 More

Given that eMagin is currently unprofitable, with operating expenses (opex) growing year-on-year at 5.9%, it may need to raise more cash over the next year. It currently has US$3.5m in cash and short-term investments, however, opex (SG&A and one-year R&D) reached US$15m in the latest twelve months. Even though this is analysis is fairly basic, and eMagin still can cut its overhead in the near future, or raise debt capital instead of coming to equity markets, the analysis still helps us understand how sustainable the eMagin’s operation is, and when things may have to change.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. With companies that are currently loss-making, it is always hard to forecast what will occur going forward, and when. The most insightful step is to examine company-specific issues eMagin may be facing and whether management guidance has dependably been met in the past. I recommend you continue to research eMagin to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for EMAN’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for EMAN’s outlook. Financial Health: Are EMAN’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.