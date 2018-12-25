eMagin Corporation (NYSEMKT:EMAN) Is Expected To Breakeven

eMagin Corporation’s (NYSEMKT:EMAN): eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. The US$44m market-cap company’s loss lessens since it announced a -US$7.8m bottom-line in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of -US$7.6m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering the rate at which EMAN will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, I will touch on the expectations for EMAN’s growth and when analysts expect the company to become profitable.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering EMAN, the consensus is breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of US$35m in 2021. Therefore, EMAN is expected to breakeven roughly 3 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, I calculated the rate at which EMAN must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 97% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving EMAN’s growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before I wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. EMAN currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning loss-making, growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that EMAN has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

