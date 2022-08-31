Email contradicts vice mayor's statement on Thin Blue Line American Flag

Chandler Inions, The Lebanon Democrat, Tenn.
·4 min read

Aug. 30—Recently-obtained emails contradict a characterization provided to the Lebanon Democrat by Mt. Juliet Vice Mayor Ray Justice regarding a Blue Lives Matter flag on city property and his controversial follow-up Facebook posts.

In his interview at the time, Justice indicated that the writer of the email "did not like that we were flying a flag that supported police officers on city property."

However, the original email, which was sent by a Mt. Juliet resident to city commissioners and other Mt. Juliet officials, did not indicate that the resident expressed opposition to law enforcement.

In the original email, the resident explained their position as it related specifically to the background of the Blue Lives Matter flag, also known as the Thin Blue Line American Flag, which they said largely emerged as a reaction to the Black Lives Matter movement.

"The Blue Lives Matter movement was created in direct opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement," reads the original email. "Its arrival was intended to dilute the message and silence the outcry against police violence and disproportionate Black deaths. Therefore, many see the flag as not support for the police, but (as) a dog whistle for racist policies and actions."

The original email also expressed support for a hypothetical flag that would simply read "we support our Mt. Juliet Police," saying that would be "a better alternative that would also show respect for the lives of all residents."

On Monday, Justice voiced that his perception of the original email was disparaging of police, because it suggested that there was a link between law enforcement and those with racist, white-supremacist positions.

"I didn't discount (the resident's) perspective, but I am not shirking my responsibility to the people who protect and serve the community they live in," Justice said. "I can't help what other people think but I can't take what is symbolic of something good and dismiss it."

Mt. Juliet has since taken down the flag, and replaced it with two other flags, Thin Blue Line and Thin Red Line flags.

Facebook fallout

In the wake of the email, Justice posted his reaction on his personal Facebook page and his now-deleted vice-mayor page, which included a controversial footnote message.

"DO NOT bring your liberal leanings here when they include hatred for our police officers," the post read. "What you're leaning on won't support you, and neither will the rest of our community. WE SUPPORT OUR POLICE AND OUR FIRST RESPONDERS."

Justice said that he deleted the vice-mayor page due to vulgar comments appearing on the page.

One member of the Mt. Juliet community, Susan Warburton, spoke out about Justice's divisive comments and his online interactions with residents.

"For me personally, I'm more upset about his inflammatory comments towards 'liberals' in this community by stating our views are not welcome by him or the rest of the community," Warburton said.

Warburton mentioned that she posted in the comment section on the original post and that Justice responded to her twice in a private message.

"I preferred to keep comments public," Warburton said.

Warburton said that Justice blocked her from viewing his personal and public vice-mayor pages.

According to a report from the American Civil Liberties Union's Vera Eidelman in 2019, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the "interactive portion of a public official's Facebook page is a public forum."

The ruling stated that an "official cannot block people from it because of the opinions they hold."

Warburton also indicated that the page became a breeding ground for hostility.

"Reviewing comments under his personal page clearly shows hostile reactions from the community that support him and are fanning the flames of political discourse," Warburton said. "I'm highly disappointed in city officials not addressing these hurtful comments. He continues to be untruthful in his comments, emails, and public Facebook posts about the reason for the original email to city officials regarding the American flag rendition of the Thin Blue Line flag."

Warburton said that she would have liked to see Justice unblock citizens from his public vice-mayor page, retract his inflammatory comments with political leanings different from his and would like now like him to issue a public apology.

Recommended Stories

  • Groundbreaking advances emerging vehicle battery production

    Kentucky reached another stage in developing an electric vehicle battery sector Tuesday, with groundbreaking for a $2 billion plant by a Japanese company that will create 2,000 full-time jobs. The Envision AESC factory at Bowling Green in south-central Kentucky will produce battery cells and modules that will power electric vehicles produced by multiple automakers. “The EV batteries will be in vehicles all around the world, and we’re pretty proud they’re going to be made right here in Kentucky,” Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said at the groundbreaking event with state and local officials.

  • NAACP Wants To Make Sure Cowboys For Trump Co-Founder Can't Run For Public Office Again

    It’s one thing to have the audacity to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6th because you didn’t like election results. Then there’s another aspect of refusing to certify the results of a primary election because of a false voting machine conspiracy theory. Otero County Commissioner and Cowboys for Trump Co-Founder Couy Griffin may say he’s not going for reelection or another office in November. Still, the NAACP wants to keep that from happening in the future. The organization seeks to have Griffith barr

  • AAPI voters are suing Texas for allegedly discriminatory gerrymandering

    A coalition of AAPI voters is suing the state of Texas for allegedly suppressing the voting power of minorities through last year's redistricting. Amatullah Contractor, who is among the group of plaintiffs filing a lawsuit against Governor Greg Abbott and Secretary of State John Scott, was recently redistricted from her diverse and liberal-leaning 7th district to the more rural and conservative 8th district when Texas legislators redrew the maps last year. The rezoning of electoral districts has allegedly blocked AAPI representation on the congressional level by breaking up Fort Bend County, home of one of the largest groups of AAPI voters, and significantly hindering the election prospects of Sri Preston Kulkarni — an Asian American democratic candidate for Congressional District 22.

  • Fight Erupts Over ‘Million Dollar’ Evidence in Murdaugh Murder Case

    John Monk/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty ImagesIt took less than a minute for a Monday hearing into allegations that Alex Murdaugh murdered his wife and child to descend into chaos after the former South Carolina lawyer’s attorney interrupted a prosecutor to accuse him of trying to “hijack” the proceeding and hide evidence.“I don’t trust the state to honor the rules! They haven’t so far at this point,” Murdaugh defense lawyer Richard Harpootlian said in Colleton County court, accusing

  • Commanders' Brian Robinson released from hospital after shooting; makes team's final 53-man roster

    Police said Robinson "was able to wrestle a firearm away" from one of the suspects.

  • Biden, Democrats, seek to blunt Republican charges of being ‘soft on crime’

    As the congressional midterms approach, President Joe Biden and Democratic candidates across the country are seeking to blunt Republican attacks, echoed in conservative media, that they have not focused on the issue of crime.

  • Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

    After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by […]

  • Justice Department’s Scathing Response: Trump Brought This Upon Himself

    Jonathan Drake/ReutersThe Department of Justice revealed Tuesday night that it only started criminally investigating former President Donald Trump after he lied about keeping “top secret” documents at his oceanside Florida mansion—including three highly classified records inside his personal desk—and had some presidential papers moved around and torn up.Had Trump simply turned them over to the National Archives when the agency asked for them back last year, the FBI might never have gotten access

  • DOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ Request

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Department of Justice said it already screened documents seized from Donald Trump’s Florida home for attorney-client privilege, potentially casting doubt on the former president’s lawsuit seeking third-party review of the records.Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesStocks End at Lowest Level

  • Thieves stealing license plates to commit shocking crimes

    License plate thefts and 'cold-plating' are on the rise in the Bay Area, and oftentimes the stolen plates are used in shocking crimes, including one resulting in a hefty $2,000 toll fine for its victim.

  • 'This ain't India': Man recorded verbally attacking, spitting on Indian man in a California Taco Bell

    A Hindu man was verbally attacked in a hate incident by another man at a Taco Bell in Fremont, California. Krishnan Jayaraman was waiting to pick up his order at a Fremont Taco Bell on Grimmer Boulevard when another customer began to verbally attack him on Aug. 21. In an 8-minute video recorded by Jayaraman, the man can be heard spewing anti-Hindu speech.

  • Father rams truck into car to stop man police say stalked his teen daughter home from work

    The man aggressively tailed the 17-year-old for 11 miles after she left her restaurant job, police said.

  • Matt Araiza’s Parents Complain They’ve Been ‘Canceled’ After Gang-Rape Allegation

    Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY SportsThe parents of ex-Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza have released a statement lashing out at what they describe as a “war” being waged against their son over gang-rape allegations and complaining that they have been “canceled.”“He has been tried and convicted in the media based on information released solely from the alleged victim and her attorney, much of it through social media,” read a statement from the family released late Monday. “People have taken this inf

  • Rachel Maddow Explains What Trump And His Attorneys Are Really Trying To Pull

    A judge is expected to rule on the request later this week.

  • First Murder Trial Underway For Family Massacre That Left Eight Dead In Rural Ohio

    The first trial for one of the suspects accused of a massacre that left eight people dead is underway. Jury selection has begun for the case of George Wagner IV, 30. He is the first of four family members accused of brutally murdering another family in 2016, according to Fox Cincinnati affiliate WXIX. Wagner IV is charged with nearly two dozen crimes — including eight counts of murder — in connection with what’s become known as the “Pike County Murders.” It's widely considered the largest homici

  • 12-year-old shoots 13-year-old at a California school, police say

    A 12-year-old boy was taken into custody Monday after authorities said he shot another boy at a Northern California school.

  • Man hit with 83 charges after installing, hiding cameras in Walnut Creek Starbucks

    The Contra County District Attorneys' office says they have charged a Walnut Creek man with 83 felony and misdemeanor charges after he installed hidden cameras at a Walnut Creek Starbucks on two separate occasions. Officials say 54-year-old Steven john Novelli was charged with attempting to produce child pornography, eavesdropping, installing a hidden camera and burglary.

  • 7 more Republican leaders endorse Democrat Josh Shapiro for Pennsylvania governor, following news of GOP candidate Doug Mastriano wearing a Confederate military uniform

    Republican party members are backing Democrat PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro over state Sen. Doug Mastriano in the Pennsylvania gubernatorial race.

  • Update: Boston Police find missing 5-year-old girl

    Kamara has braids in her hair and was last seen wearing a navy blue dress over a white long-sleeved shirt, black leggings, and carrying a black backpack.

  • Nearly a dozen stolen vehicles found at Apache Junction man's home, police say

    Police say nearly a dozen stolen vehicles were found at a man's Apache Junction home and all are estimated to be worth more than $200,000.