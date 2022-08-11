Email Marketing Firm Mailchimp Suspends Several Crypto-Related Accounts

E-mail marketing company Mailchimp appears to have suspended the accounts of several crypto-related firms, according to the affected outlets.

Crypto firms on the chopping board, include intelligence platform Messari. Founder Ryan Selkis posted on Twitter revealing the suspension and expressing his disappointment in several tweets. Media outlet Decrypt also reported the news.

well @Mailchimp has suspended the Messari email account for no reason.



web2 delenda est. — Ryan Selkis 🥷 (@twobitidiot) August 10, 2022

Crypto wallet provider Edge, NFT artist Ocarina and Jesse Friedland, the founder of NFT collection Cryptoon Goonz, are among prominent names that appear to have had their accounts suspended in the last several weeks, according to the Decrypt report.

Friedland reportedly received an e-mail from Mailchimp regarding the suspension, that said "We cannot allow businesses involved in the sale, transaction, trading, exchange, storage, marketing, or production of cryptocurrencies, virtual currencies, and any digital assets."

The firm is owned by tax software creator Intuit (INTU), which had not responded to CoinDesk's request for comment at the time of writing.







