Email: State police lieutenant accused of overtime theft knew about strict requirements

WORCESTER - Daniel J. Griffin of Belmont leaves U.S. District Court during a break in his federal trial Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

WORCESTER ― A former state police lieutenant on trial for allegedly stealing overtime funds acknowledged “strict” federal requirements tied to the grant money prosecutors say he pilfered, emails presented Tuesday to jurors in federal court showed.

The lieutenant, Daniel J. Griffin, the former supervisor of a special traffic unit, emailed multiple troop commanders in August 2017 informing them of the “strict” grant requirements.

Griffin and his sergeant, William R. Robertson, are accused of directing a scheme within their unit where a handful of troopers collected more than $130,000 for traffic enforcement shifts they didn’t work.

Multiple troopers have testified for the prosecution under immunity grants, including one who wept on the stand Friday as he described destroying records related to the operations.

Lawyers for Griffin and Robertson have argued that collecting extra overtime was common practice in the state police. Prosecutors have countered that, while some state police practices allowed the collection of overtime for hours not worked, that did not apply to the federal grants at issue.

Prosecutors have presented multiple witnesses who’ve testified that the shifts the troopers worked – including seat belt, distracted driving and sobriety checkpoints – were governed by contracts that required troopers to only be paid overtime for time they worked.

One email presented Tuesday, introduced during testimony from retired Maj. David M. Gallagher, showed that Griffin referenced the “strict” grant contracts when notifying others about the program.

Gallagher, under questioning from Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam W. Deitch, testified that he, while a captain in 2019, was ordered to ask Griffin for detailed paperwork his troopers were supposed to keep regarding the hours they worked the federal grant.

Gallagher testified that he expected troopers to be honest on the forms about the hours they worked.

“We are expected to do the right thing – and if we don’t do the right thing, how can we expect the public to respect us?” he said.

Deitch introduced paperwork showing then-Capt. Gallagher asked Griffin in July 2019 to get him forms that had been missing regarding overtime the hours his unit worked.

Griffin responded in writing that he’d been unable to find the forms, but would keep looking. He noted that his unit had moved twice in recent years, and that he could “only surmise” that the paperwork had been “inadvertently discarded or misplaced.”

Griffin wrote that the offices the unit inhabited were too small to house all its paperwork, and that he believed the forms in question had been moved to a basement area where items were “often placed for destruction.”

One of the troopers who was immunized, Dennis Kelley, testified last week that Robertson had ordered him to destroy some of the forms, and that he burned others on his own initiative.

Kelley testified that he lied to Griffin about burning the forms, and nevertheless assisted Griffin in going around the office looking for them for two days.

Griffin’s lawyer, Thomas M. Hoopes, asked Gallagher on cross-examination whether he ever tried to investigate the missing forms by questioning Kelley or others who worked for the unit.

Gallagher, who said he did not necessarily consider himself responsible for oversight of Griffin’s traffic unit, replied that he did not.

Gallagher testified he was not aware of any conversations Kelley may have had with Griffin regarding the documents.

Gallagher testified that, as far as he was aware, the office moves Griffin wrote to him about did in fact occur.

Asked by Robertson’s lawyer, Stanley W. Norkunas, whether he was aware of state police ever ordering troopers to save such paperwork electronically, Griffin said he was not aware of any such order.

Also testifying Tuesday were two witnesses who Griffin employed in a side business he operated during the time in which prosecutors allege the fraud occurred.

The business, KnightPro (short for Knight Protection Services), provided security for museums transporting artwork across the country, the witnesses testified, as well as for events at Brandeis University.

Prosecutors, through the testimony and associated emails, showed jurors that Griffin had sent emails related to his side business at times he was listed as working for state police, including overtime shifts.

A lawyer for Griffin, Jason M. Strojny, pointed out through questioning that some of the emails allegedly sent while on the clock were extremely brief, and that the witnesses didn't know where Griffin was when he sent them.

Emails displayed for jurors Tuesday showed that Griffin had upward of 30 people on his payroll, with witnesses testifying he generally handled logistics such as airfare and rental cars to get them to and from jobs.

Brian McPherson, a retired Suffolk Country Sheriff’s Department trainer who worked for Griffin for years, was asked to read aloud an email Griffin sent him and others prior to Brandeis commencement ceremonies in 2016.

“On a separate note (and this really disturbs me) should you have interaction with law enforcement (especially the largest police agency in Mass) there is no need to mention that you work for me,” Griffin wrote.

“Although I am granted permission for this endeavor, I don’t need the added attention/scrutiny,” Griffin continued. “In other words, keep your mouths shut.”

In addition to overtime theft charges, Griffin has also been indicted on allegations he hid $700,000 in his company’s profits from the IRS.

While those charges were initially slated to be part of the jury trial, they have not been placed before jurors.

Prosecutors and defense lawyers can strike deals to resolve charges at any point, including just prior to, or even during, trials.

Neither side offered comment to the Telegram & Gazette last week on the reason why the tax charges against Griffin were not placed in front of jurors as planned.

The trial resumes Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: State police OT trial: Daniel Griffin email mentioned strict policy