Emails reveal scope of criminal investigation into Trump finances extends to Chicago

The office of New York City prosecutor Cyrus Vance has approached officials in Chicago as part of its investigation into alleged financial irregularities relating to Trump properties in the city, according to a report.

In late 2020, the Major Economic Crimes Bureau in the New York City District Attorney’s office exchanged emails with Cook County officials regarding records relating to the Trump International Hotel and Tower.

WBEZ Chicago, which obtained the emails through an open records request, reports that they indicate that properties in the city may be included in the criminal investigation into the business dealings of former President Donald Trump.

An email from Mr Vance’s office on 10 September 2020, suggests that the New York prosecutors aimed to obtain records for the Trump building without the need for a subpoena and the involvement of an Illinois judge.

The documents show Daniel Kenny, a financial intelligence analyst working for Mr Vance, asking the county’s Recorder of Deeds about a specific property identification number in the Trump building.

That office is a clearinghouse for mortgage records, loan-forgiveness documents and property deeds for 1.8 million parcels in Cook County.

Mr Kenny wanted to know whether online records could be downloaded, and “would those be the same records I would receive if we sent you a subpoena?”

“In other words, are there any other records that the Recorder of Deeds maintains for that property that are not available to download?”

Chief legal counsel for the recorder, Khang Trinh, responded that all property records after 1985 are online with the exception of land drawings known as plats.

The property identification number referenced by Mr Kenny is linked to a condominium in the Trump building.

WBEZ could not find any connection between the unit’s owner and the former president, his family, or anyone else affiliated with the Trump Organization.

No subpoena was issued.

Records associated with that condominium and dozens of others in the high rise are listed on some of the major financing documents tied to construction loans that Trump’s business originally took out and that appear to be the object of Mr Vance’s attention.

Indeed, any interest in the financial affairs of Mr Trump or his businesses will likely see similar probes into properties across the US and perhaps beyond by the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

“They’re good at turning over rocks, OK?” Democratic Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough, who now handles duties previously the remit of the county recorder, told WBEZ. “And the fact that they’re in Chicago turning over rocks, I’m not surprised, not surprised at all.

“As I said, we’re going to see where this is going or if it’s going anywhere. But I’m not surprised at anything that I see and hear about what’s going on with the New York District Attorney’s office, but clearly, there is some smoke.”

CNN reported in early March that Mr Vance’s office issued a subpoena to an investment company that provided the Trump Organization with a $130 million loan to build the Chicago tower that carries the former president’s name.

The company later forgave $100 million of that total, leading to questions as to whether that money was properly accounted for in federal tax filings.

As the New York-based investigation continues, to date there have been no charges.

The Independent has contacted the Trump Organization for comment.