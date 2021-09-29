Emails show DHS was slow to tell Pentagon about Capitol riot

Eat This, Not That!

With more than 18 months of the pandemic in the rearview mirror, researchers have been steadily gathering new and important insights into the effects of COVID-19 on the body and brain. These findings are raising concerns about the long-term impacts that the coronavirus might have on biological processes such as aging.As a cognitive neuroscientist, my past research has focused on understanding how normal brain changes related to aging affect people's ability to think and move – particularly in mi