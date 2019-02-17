Emails show how fake university set up by ICE lured foreign students

The building that was used as the fake Farmington University campus by the federal government seen on Thursday, February 7, 2019, in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

DETRIOT — In the summer of 2017, a foreign student in Michigan received an email from an official at the University of Farmington.

"It was a pleasure speaking with you," university official Ali Milani wrote to the student from India. "Thank you for your recent interest in The University of Farmington, a nationally accredited business and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) institution. Here at the University of Farmington we have created an innovative learning environment that combines traditional instruction with fulltime professional experiences. We offer flexible class schedules and a focus on students who do not want to interrupt their careers."

At the bottom of the email, it described the university as: "A nationally accredited institution authorized to enroll international students by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security."

The email and others like it were obtained by the Detriot Free Press, revealing how the university portrayed itself to potential foreign students. The email exchanges with Ali Milani — who is described in a LinkedIn profile as the president of the University of Farmington — show how the school in Farmington Hills may have lured students to enroll in a fake university set up by The Department of Homeland Security.

Jan. 30: Feds set up fake university in Michigan to nab undocumented immigrants

A federal indictment unsealed Jan. 30 said that the university was produced by federal agents with an investigative division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which is part of DHS. Federal agents posed as university officials such as "Ali Milani" to trick the students, say attorneys.

Federal prosecutors allege that more than 600 students enrolled at the university knew it was improper, but the emails and attorneys tell a different story.

In addition to the emails, federal undercover agents took other steps to manipulate the foreign students, according to public records and attorneys:

Undercover investigators with the Department of Homeland Security registered the University of Farmington with the state of Michigan as a university using a fake name.

At the request of DHS, a national accreditation agency listed the University of Farmington as being accredited in order to help deceive prospective students.

The university was also placed by federal investigators on the website of ICE as an university approved by them under a government program for foreign students known as SEVIS (Student and Exchange Visitor Program).

"It seems quite clear the scheme was set up by the government not to go after legitimate offenders, but to create fear in our immigration system," said Amer Zahr, an adjunct professor of law at the University of Detroit-Mercy and a spokesman for one of the 146 students who were detained by ICE. "They're going after students who are trying to better their lives, because America has the best education.This is who they're choosing to go after? It's really disturbing."

Out of the 600+ students who were enrolled, 146 have been arrested and detained by ICE on civil immigration charges. All are from India except for Najlaa Karim Musarsa, 29, of Dearborn Heights, who is Palestinian. She was released last week and went back to the West Bank.

In addition, prosecutors have charged eight people for being recruiters of the students, most of whom studied in engineering and technology fields. Five of them were arraigned in U.S. district court in Detroit last week and pled not guilty.

Feb. 3: India urges U.S. to release foreign students detained by ICE in fake university sting

"It really shows a contempt for immigrants, Zahr said of the detaining of Musarsa and other students.

"She's not a danger to society. She's not trying to defraud. To treat her and others as hardcore criminals" is concerning, Zahr said. "They want to create fear, so non-white people, brown people don't think of coming to America anymore."

University of Farmington office in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Photo taken in 2017. More