What Is Emak S.p.A.'s (BIT:EM) Share Price Doing?

Emak S.p.A. (BIT:EM), which is in the consumer durables business, and is based in Italy, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the BIT, rising to highs of €1.14 and falling to the lows of €0.81. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Emak's current trading price of €0.83 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Emak’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Emak worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my relative valuation model. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 9.79x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 13.34x, which means if you buy Emak today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Emak should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. In addition to this, it seems like Emak’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s fairly valued. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Emak generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Emak, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 6.1% over the next year, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

Are you a shareholder? EM’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at EM? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EM, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

