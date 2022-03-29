‘Embarrassed’ Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock over Oscars slap: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’

Will Smith has apologised for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“I was out of line and I was wrong,” read a statement on Monday from Mr Smith addressed specifically to Mr Rock, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and others.

The actor brought the room to silence when he strode on stage and hit the comedian, who had just made a joke about Ms Pinkett Smith’s baldness, a result of her diagnosis of alopecia.

In his apology, the King Richard star said he knows jokes are part of his life as a public figure, and that “violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive.”

“Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear emotionally. I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong,” the statement reads. “I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence a world of love and kindness.”

He also apologised to tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, whose father he played in King Richard, the film for which he would later win best actor later in the night.

Mr Smith said he he was sorry his “behaviour has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.”

The Academy has said it may discipline the actor for the incident.

“The Academy condemns the actions of Mr Smith at last night’s show,” said the organisation in a statement, following the controversy. “We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.”

Mr Smith framed things slightly differently during his acceptance speech, saying that he felt called by God to be a “river to my people” and “vessel for love.”

“Art imitates life,” he added. “I look like the crazy father, just like they said. I look like the crazy father just like they said about [his King Richard character] Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things.”