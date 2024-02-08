“Embarrassed the State of Utah”: Cox, Henderson denounce Utah School Board’s Cline for social media post

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Diedre Henderson released a joint statement denouncing Utah School Board Member Natalie Cline for her behavior on social media Tuesday.

“We were stunned to learn of the unconscionable behavior of board member Cline and others toward a high school student today. The last thing our children need is an elected official harassing them on social media. Sadly, this is not the first time that board member Cline has embarrassed the state of Utah and State Board of Education. We urge the State Board of Education to hold her accountable and we commend Granite School District for taking swift action to protect this student’s safety and well-being.” Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov Diedre Henderson, 2.7.24

A since-deleted social media post from Cline stirred major controversy Tuesday after she appeared to question whether a Granite School District high school basketball team member was transgender. For the record, the student is not, according to LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Utah, who also denounced Cline.

The comment section on the social media post, however, erupted with transphobic comments in the aftermath of its posting, leading many to worry for the safety of the student. Some of the comments suggested there could be disturbances at the school over the matter.

“Natalie Cline has a history of posting inflammatory opinions; however, this is a new level of depravity and bullying,” stated Equality Utah.

Granite School District Spokesman Ben Horsley issued the following statement in response to Cline’s post: “We have significant concerns with the apparent intent of Board Member Cline’s post and are working to ensure the safety and wellbeing of this student. We are also taking additional precautions for the safety and security of the school as the comments on the post indicated the potential for a significant disruption to the educational and extracurricular activities associated with this campus.

A statement made by Cline on her Facebook earlier today read: “I previously shared a public advertisement for a school basketball game and it created a firestorm around one of the players pictured. Personal information as well as derogatory comments about the player were made by several commenters. To protect the player, I have removed the post. My deepest apologies for the negative attention my post drew to innocent students and their families.”

